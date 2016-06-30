Marketing

5 Content Marketing Hacks You Must Use

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
5 Content Marketing Hacks You Must Use
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Founder of Verma Media
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Content marketing is all about content. There are many ways to distribute it and there are many ways to get seen, but everything goes back to content. It’s what drives everything forward, including your social media marketing efforts.

You need to make sure that you’re doing everything you can to make the most of your content marketing campaign. This guide is going to show you five of the key hacks you should use.

Employ the Skyscraper Technique

The skyscraper technique is the act of using a previous great idea in order to replicate the results. It’s a great way to ensure off-site optimization because you are using something that has already been tried and tested.

It doesn’t have to be something that you have used before. Look at your competitors and see which pieces of content have had the biggest effect. The skyscraper technique will ensure that you have at least a reasonable chance of replicating the great results brands have had in the past.

Create Custom Images

Visuals are important, but what you shouldn’t do is just rely on stock images. Stock images are good if you need to publish something fast, but they do little to attract other bloggers and visitors to your content. The chances are they have seen the images hundreds of times as it is.

Custom images can easily be created. You can do them with an iPhone these days. It doesn’t matter how mundane they are as long as they are created by you.

Fill Your Articles with Sound Bites

Sound bites are the little quotes that you can easily rip out of the article and repurpose for use on Twitter and Facebook. These are the lines that resonate with people. Creating sound bites isn’t as easy as trying to impart wisdom on people, though. You need to think about what really matters.

Think of one line that would sum up the point of each section. Carefully consider what the biggest lesson your readers should take away is.

Wrap Everything In a Story

A blog with basic information is never going to get you anywhere because it’s dull and boring. It may be profound and it may tell you a lot about a certain subject, but people are going to have trouble remembering it. Instead, think up a story that people can relate to.

People are more likely to remember stories and they are more likely to be able to retain the information. You are more likely to capture customers and hold them if you go about it this way.

Pick a Headline That Sells

Headlines are so important in content marketing that it just had to be mentioned again here. You should choose a headline that sells because that’s what will pull people in. It’s the key first impression that people are going to have.

With so much competition these days, the headline becomes more important than ever before. You have to tell people what the article is about and why they should read it in just a few words. Tell people why they should read your piece of content over someone else’s.

Conclusion – Content Marketing is About Testing

Do bear in mind that content marketing is still all about testing. You still need to make sure that you are checking your analytics and evaluating the content that does best. Then you can use the skyscraper philosophy to come up with something that’s going to succeed again and again.

Content marketing takes time to get results from, but when you do it’s the strategy that keeps on giving. How will you manage your content marketing campaign today?

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Here's How To Make Your SaaS Marketing Strategy Generate Revenue

Marketing

How to Create a Winning Black Friday Email Strategy

Marketing

Where Accomplished Marketers Started Before They Became Successful