Social Media Is A New Age Tool For Success Of Startups

June 30, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The modern generation of business professionals believes in technologically advanced tools. Social media is among these powerful tools which have capability to transform the work mechanism of startups. No matter how creative a startup’s business model is, it needs to send across the right message to the targeted audience. This can indeed be attained through the use of social media. This mode of reaching out to the masses is not just innovative but also delivers perfect results.

The impact of social media on the growth of startups is so strong that it has been adopted as the major source of communication with buyers. In order to receive more traffic on your website, you are recommended to use this platform in the most lucrative way. Following are few handy tips which will help you make the utmost use of social media for the growth of your startup:

Go viral and draw masses’ attention

Don’t be afraid by the use of the term viral over here. It is actually a term used to spread trending content of your website on social media platforms. Be it Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or Instagram, you should always keep the official social media page of your startup updated on a regular basis. You should always select popular topics to establish a connection with the audience. When your post or tweet goes viral, you can draw the attention of the masses on a bigger scale.

Integrate SEO in social media

Search Engine Optimization is an act of optimizing websites in accordance to the guidelines of a Search Engine. If you integrate this component with social media, then the usage of right keywords can bring in more users. SEO keywords and social media together create highly intuitive and engaging content. This further increases the prospects of fetching more prospective customers.

Try to attain more traffic to your official page

Traffic in this context means attracting more masses and thereby improving the chances of getting more business. This in turn can be achieved by using the proper social media guidelines along with timely updates.

Use proper and relevant tags

There are obvious key components which can determine your business. So you can go for tagging! Tags can include keywords, entities or people, but they should be relevant and complementing your business.

Social media as time and again proven to be one of the best platform which can act as a catalyst for startups’ growth.