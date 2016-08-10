Editor's Note

Entrepreneurship Leaves No Room For Laziness

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Entrepreneurship Leaves No Room For Laziness
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A couple of months ago, I was emailed by the representatives of two different startups, both of whom were pitching their respective enterprises to get coverage in Entrepreneur Middle East. Now, we get a lot of such pitches, and as a team, we do try to go through all of them and make informed decisions on which of these should actually make it to our print pages or website. In this particular case, I was reviewing both pitches, and while they were interesting in their own right, I didn’t find them impressive enough or mature enough as a startup to warrant a presence in the magazine then. Subsequently, I declined both of these pitches, explaining that the current states of their companies didn’t make them a fit for us at that point in time, and I proceeded to (almost) forget about them.

But then, last week, these two startups reached out to me again, once again hoping to be featured in the publication. This is where it gets interesting: one of these startups sent me a pitch that was almost an exact replica of their email from months ago, while the other chose to give me new details relating to the current state of their enterprise (including stats and figures in terms of their user numbers, funding status, and more). I’ll admit here that from a personal point of view, the latter enterprise, much like the first time it had contacted me, didn’t really excite me this time either- but the very fact that this company had bolstered its pitch by responding to my doubts about it the last time around made me sit up and take a second look at it. The founders had noted the issues I had with them months ago, and followed up with an effective reply to them.

And as for the first startup: no prizes for guessing what happened to that pitch. That company got a “no” from me again, and the abject laziness it was showcasing by recycling an old email made the enterprise seem all the more lackluster. In the meantime, I’m reconsidering the second company, all because its representatives took the time to make a renewed case for their startup and how it had grown over the past few months.

So, what are the key takeaways here? Well, firstly, when we, as editors, say no to your startup’s pitch, don’t consider it as the be-all and end-all of your interaction with us. We’re definitely open to being pitched again, and contrary to popular thought, we are open to reconsidering our stances on your enterprises. But when you do reach out to us for the second time, don’t be lazy- give us fleshed-out information that would make us want to take notice of your company. Respond to our criticisms, showcase the wins that you have achieved, prove to us that your business is sustainable and growing. If you send us the same old boring pitch to us again, well then, in the words of Kimberly “Sweet Brown” Wilkins in her 2012 viral video:

“Ain’t nobody got time for that!”

Related: The Nitty-Gritty: Knowing The Details Of Your Business

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Editor's Note

Marching To The Beat Of Your Own Drum

Editor's Note

Are You Meeting (and Setting) Customers' Expectations?

Editor's Note

New Year Roadmap: Four Life Lessons To Keep In Mind For 2020