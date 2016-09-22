Marketing

Learn How to Create Legendary Promotions in This Free Teleseminar

Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

How can entrepreneurs create impactful and yet cost-effective marketing campaigns that translate instantly to revenue?

Two marketing experts will help answer just that -- they'll provide valuable insight from top executives in the advertising industry in an upcoming teleseminar happening Sept. 28, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET. 

In this free online event hosted by Entrepreneur Press authors Bob Bly and Craig Simpson, you'll learn:

  • 3 ways to hook your prospects and pull them into your message.
  • How to build trust and increase sales by connecting with your readers on a personal level.
  • The psychology behind what gets prospects to LISTEN, RESPOND and BUY.
  • ...and much more.

Sign up here to secure your spot in this exclusive event and to start bringing in new customers for your business now.

About the hosts

Craig Simpson has managed thousands of direct mail campaigns and grossed hundreds of millions in revenue for his clients over the past 15 years. Simpson is the owner of Simpson Direct Inc., a Grants Pass, Oregon-based direct marketing firm, and a respected speaker/presenter on the topic of direct mail. He is the co-author with Dan S. Kennedy of The Direct Mail Solution, and author of the upcoming title The Advertising Solution.

Robert W. Bly is an independent copywriter and marketing consultant with more than 35 years of experience in B2B and direct response marketing. He has worked with over 100 clients including IBM, AT&T, Embraer Executive Jet, Intuit, Boardroom, Grumman and more. He is the author of 85 books, including The Marketing Plan Handbook, and he currently writes regular columns for Target Marketing Magazine and The Direct Response Letter.

