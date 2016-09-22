Global Startup Competition The Venture 2017 Launches US$1 Million Fund

September 22, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The search is on! The Venture, a global competition staged by Chivas, is back to seeking promising, up-and-coming startups that also have positive impact. The competition is open to startups that have a working business model and at the same time, create social good with its endeavors. With 32 countries taking part, each region will have its regional round, whose winners will participant in the grand finals for a chance to win and share a stake from the US$1 million social entrepreneurship fund. Last year’s judges at the grand finale in New York included Eva Longoria, Sonal Shah, Joe Huff and Alexandre Ricard.

The contest has had an impressive line up of social entrepreneurs over the years: the 2015 GCC winner was Dumyé, presented by founder Sahar Wahbeh, a brand creating handcrafted eco-friendly dolls that can be personalized and donates to an NGO with every purchase, while the 2016 GCC winner was Taka Solutions, presented by founder and Managing Director Charles Blaschke and co-founder and Commercial Director Chris Burkhadt, a startup which aims to use its tech to save money and reduce the world’s energy consumption.

Think you have what it takes to represent the GCC region and have a stake at the $1 million fund? Head to The Venture and apply before 30th November 2016.

Related: Startup Taka Solutions Wants To Spread Responsible Consumption Using Green Tech