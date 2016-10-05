10 Innovators on What They Learned From Steve Jobs

October 5, 2016 3 min read

Five years ago today, Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died at the age of 56. His passing shook not only the tech industry, but the entire world.

Today, Jobs’s legacy lives on. His creativity, passion and drive continue to inspire. To honor the late genius, we’ve collected 10 quotes of remembrance from executives and innovators.

1. "His focus on the user experience above all else has always been an inspiration to me.” -- Larry Page

2. “Steve used to say, technology can either be beautiful -- and he was a fanatic about making products that could be as beautiful as possible -- or technology should be invisible, which means simplifying.” --John Sculley

3. “[Jobs] challenged us constantly to shoot way beyond what we thought we do.” -- John Lasseter

4. “Early on in our history when things weren't really going well… I went and I met with Steve Jobs, and he said that to reconnect with what I believed was the mission of the company.” -- Mark Zuckerberg

5. "People sometimes have goals in life. Steve Jobs exceeded every goal he ever set for himself." -- Steve Wozniak

6. “The starting point of changing the world is changing a few minds. This is the greatest lesson of all that I learned from Steve.” -- Guy Kawasaki

7. "Steve was among the greatest of American innovators -- brave enough to think differently, bold enough to believe he could change the world and talented enough to do it.” -- Barack Obama

8. “He was brilliant at being able to recruit talent. And he did it by his charismatic ability to tell a compelling story with metaphors and poetry in ways that got people to do things they never thought they were capable of.” -- John Sculley

9. “He thought about Apple until his last day, and among his last advice he had for me and for all of you was to never ask what he would do. ‘Just do what's right,’ he said.” -- Tim Cook