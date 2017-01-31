If You Want to Actually Achieve a Goal, Follow These 6 Tips

Reader Resource
Whether it’s writing a book, making a sales goal or getting your office organized, this week of The Goal Standard Challenge, aptly known as the Honeymoon Stage, is full of excitement and drive. You’ve got the goal and you’ve drafted a plan to help you get there. You’ve got this, right?
In my experience, most people are really good at setting goals. However, when it comes to achieving them they don’t always know how to set themselves up to be successful.
There is a popular saying from Norman Vincent Peale, “Shoot for the moon. Even if you miss you’ll land among the stars.” Do not take that approach at this stage.
To be successful focus on a target you can hit and get it done. Think of the Honeymoon Stage as your time to build momentum. Momentum comes from finishing.
Here is how I set myself up to finish and what I teach clients:
1. Baby steps.
Don’t underestimate them. For example, if your goal is to finish your website, out of the gate you might say this week you are going to finish all the copy. However that’s actually a large, nebulous and time-consuming activity. Instead, focus on the first step. After all, if you want to finish all your website copy but you have yet to write a single page wouldn’t completing one page be a win?
2. Say what by when.
Know exactly what you are going to get done and when you are going to finish it by. Using the example, “finish my website” as your big goal, this week your commitment could be to “complete the first draft of About Me page by Friday.”
3. Schedule it.
Don’t assume that you’ll remember to do it. In fact, count on the fact that you won’t remember! Plan ahead and block out the time in your calendar.
4. Make room for it to happen.
If you are like most of us, your day was packed before you started this challenge. So rather than thinking of what you are going to add into your day, think about what you can take away. Can you limit your time on social media? Can you download an app like Sanebox to minimize email distractions? What are a couple of success building habits that will free up your time?
5. Be accountable.
Having a buddy to check in with at the end of each week will not only provide invaluable support but establishes a clear deadline so you can’t push things out a day or two. Reach out to a friend or find someone in the Facebook group that wants to team up. You won’t regret it.
6. Keep your eye on the prize.
Where do you want to be a month from now on March 1st? How will your business be different or better having completed this goal? Keep your vision front and center and program your mind to see your goal as complete.
To keep it simple, I have designed a go-getter, short ‘n sweet Commitment Worksheet that you can fill out as you walk through each step.
