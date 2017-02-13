The Goal Standard Challenge

How to Overcome the Blocks and Challenges of Goal Achieving

In a Facebook Live, entrepreneur and author Natalie MacNeil focuses on the mindset needed when you come up against obstacles.
Entrepreneur Staff
Special Projects Director and Founder of This Dog's Life
1 min read

To get past challenges, you need a certain mindset.

In a Facebook Live for The Goal Standard Challenge, entrepreneur and author Natalie MacNeil helps us uncover patterns in our mindset that emerge when we run up against blocks and challenges. Many times, the pattern is repeated every time someone tries to achieve a goal. To get past this, MacNeil shares ways to shift the patterns.

Check out her Facebook Live video to get more insight. Also, download her Weekly Reflection worksheet

7 Challenges Successful People Overcome

If you haven’t signed up for The Goal Standard Challenge, go to our content hub. Also, if you are late to the challenge, no worries. The hub has all the past weeks' information, content, videos and resources.

Join our Facebook Group to get updates, real-time support and be part of a community full of achievers, just like you.   

