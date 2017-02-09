Events

UAE Digital Execs Come Together For IBM-Powered Digital Leaders Session

Image credit: IBM
The Digital Leaders gathering at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Some of the UAE’s most prominent figures in the country’s digital space came together in January in Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue for a close-knit gathering powered by IBM, which saw these professionals discuss the digital challenges they face across industries, and how they can help support and move forward a digital agenda in the Emirates.

Led by J. J. De La Torre, Digital Transformation Leader for the Middle East and Africa at IBM, the invite-only breakfast session for the UAE’s “Digital Leaders” saw representatives from sectors like telecom, banking, media, etc. come together and engage in conversations on furthering digital adoption in the country.

The Digital Leaders gathering at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai
Source: IBM

The event had attendees from both the corporate and startup spacesthese included Stacy Holland, Vice President – Digital Experience, du, Pedro S. Cardoso, Head of Multichannel and CRM, Emirates NBD, Wissam Younane, CEO, BNC Publishing, Philip Bahoshy, founder, MAGNiTT and Aby Sam Thomas, Editor in Chief, Entrepreneur Middle East, among others.

Commenting on the gathering, Bahoshy said, “MAGNiTT looks to bring together startups and stakeholders from across the ecosystem. Connectivity and discussion is key to that proposition. As its founder, I believe more collaboration and cooperation is needed across the MENA region to help support startups. Efforts like this are great in creating those links and connections, which previously wouldn’t have taken place.”

The Digital Leaders gathering at Alserkal Avenue in Dubai
Source: IBM

As the organizer of the event, De La Torre said he was very happy with the turnout for the inaugural Digital Leaders session, and was looking forward to more editions of the same in the future. “We are pleased to have enabled this Digital Leaders gathering,” De La Torre said. “This is the first time something like this has been done in the Emirates, and we are keen on supporting the country’s digital agenda."

Related: IBM's Juan Jose De La Torre On The Need For MENA Businesses To Embrace Digital Transformation

