Not All MNCs Think AI is Just To Make Robots

Artificial Intelligence is touted to take over the jobs made for the humans in the near future. The new technology has quickly become part of our daily lives. And, the one thing that’s sure is the growth of artificial intelligence, whether we use it or not. The fear with respect to the rise of AI is already been shared by many business leaders. The biggest fear that most of us have about this technology is that the robots will ‘take over’ our jobs. In big IT companies, robots are already being used to carry out jobs previously done by employees.

Nevertheless, along with all the fear and worry surrounding artificial intelligence, we must remember that AI surely has the option of transforming jobs.

Here are the three companies that are exploring AI tech beyond robots and chatbots :

Using AI to Identify Terrorist Propaganda On Social Media:

Facebook is working on a plan to use Artificial Intelligence to track down the difference between news stories about terrorism and actual terrorist propaganda. In his 6000-word post, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the plan to fight problems like bullying, harassment, terrorism and suicide.

Zuckerberg said in a Facebook Post, “It will take many years to fully develop these systems. Right now, we're starting to explore ways to use AI to tell the difference between news stories about terrorism and actual terrorist propaganda so we can quickly remove anyone trying to use our services to recruit for a terrorist organization. This is technically difficult as it requires building AI that can read and understand the news, but we need to work on this to help fight terrorism worldwide.”

He further added that building end-to-end encryption into WhatsApp has reduced spam and malicious content by more than 75%.

A.I Making Self-driving Cars Smarter:

Self-driving cars are already in the testing mode from companies like Google, Tesla, and Uber. Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk recently hinted at the World Government Summit in Dubai, that within the next ten years, all new cars will be self-driving vehicles.He also added that we will see autonomy and artificial intelligence advance tremendously in coming years. Once we have self-driving cars, it will only take about 20 years for the vehicles to become independent.

He said, “That disruption I’m talking about will take place over about 20 years. But still, 20 years is a short period of time to have something like 12-15 percent of the workforce be unemployed.”

AI to Provide Personalized Recommendation:

Popular streaming service, Netflix is using AI to provide personalized recommendations to subscribers based on their watching habits. Netflix is the only player in the digital video segement that generates revenue from its streaming service.

Netflix's VP of product innovation, Carlos Uribe-Gomez and Chief Product Officer Neil Hunt published a paper last year which stated that some of its AI algorithms helped Netflix save $1 billion each year. The two executives in the paper in the paper revealed how the company’s recommendation engine impacts its churn rate.

Now, there's no denying that Netflix’s artificial intelligence technology could be a major driver of growth in its business.