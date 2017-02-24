35Under35

Changing Face of Cinema is This 33 Year-old Entrepreneur

Though he started studying engineering but left it after a year to assist Ashutosh Gowariker's movie Swades
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

They are the 35 boldest entrepreneurs of India who are changing the game in various industries and together they represent the optimism, inventiveness and boldness of India's millennial entrepreneurs. They have not just questioned the conventional wisdom but answered it with their fiery and risky business undertakings. They have inspired every young Indian to not shy away from breaking the status quo, rewriting the rules and transforming the world.

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present Ayan Mukherji, the 33 year-old film director who made it to our 35 under 35 special.

With two all-out hits, Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, even before he turned 30, Ayan Mukherji fits perfect the bracket of new age directors and undoubtedly no one does young love better. Grandson of S Mukherji, who founded the famous Mumbai studio (Filmalaya), son of not-so-well-known actor Deb and cousin of screen goddesses Kajol and Rani Mukherji, Ayan grew up binging on Hindi movies.

Though he started studying engineering but left it after a year to assist Ashutosh Gowariker’s movie Swades. Later, he also assisted Karan Johar. Currently, Ayan is directing Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt for his superhero film, Dragon.

(This article was first published in the February issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

