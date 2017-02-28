Guess The Top #5 Investors of the World's Biggest Company

February 28, 2017 3 min read

Apple stock has been a great investment the last few months. This year Apple also announced Q1 earnings report for 2017. The company reported that their holiday quarter results generated highest quarterly revenue ever, and broke multiple records along the way. The company's record climbed to $78.4 billion in quarterly sales from last year- and $54.3 billion of that came from iPhones, of which the company sold 78.3 million. The iPhone formed up the major chunk of Apple’s revenue in 2016.

According to Apple CEO Tim Cook, Apple sold more iPhones than ever before and set all-time revenue records for iPhone, Services, Mac and Apple Watch.

Recently, the American investor Warren Edward Buffett revealed on CNBC that his conglomerate has purchased about 133 million shares, worth about $17 billion. His investment now gives him a 2.5% stake in the tech giant. The Berkshire Hathaway CEO when asked about the reason for investing so much in Apple, replied by saying that he had the money and he likes investing.

Given below are the top five Apple’s institutional shareholders as per Nasdaq :

Vanguard Group : At the end of December 2016, Vanguard Group INC owned 337,545,664 crores shares. The Vanguard Group is an American investment management company based in Malvern, Pennsylvania, that manages approximately $4 trillion in assets. The investment firm holds large stakes in Apple, Microsoft and Johnson & Johnson.

State Street Corporation : State street owned 219,739,579 crores shares of Apple stock as of December 2016. State Street Corporation, known as State Street, is an American worldwide financial services holding company.

FMR LLC : FMR, a Fidelity company, owned 157,982,573 crores of Apple’s outstanding shares. Fidelity Investments is an American multinational financial services corporation. It is the fourth largest mutual fund and financial services group in the world. The top U.S. holdings of Fidelity for 2016 were Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT).

Blackrock Institutional Trust Company: BlackRock is an American global investment management corporation based in New York City which provides asset management services to institutional clients from a risk management perspective. The asset manager holds 144,750,804 crores shares of Apple. The Investment firm recently increased its stake in Apple stock and now owns 6.1% of shares. The investment firm also has significant holdings in other major tech giants like Microsoft, Facebook, and HP.

BlackRock’s founder Susan Wagner is also a member of Apple’s board and would help the tech company in expanding its business overseas.

Blackrock Fund Advisors : Blackrock Fund Advisors is a registered investment advisory firm located in San Francisco, California. The investment firm reported holding 76,838,518 crores shares of Apple, as of 31 December 2016.