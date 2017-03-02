Events

Gear Up For STEP Conference 2017 This April In Dubai

Gear Up For STEP Conference 2017 This April In Dubai
Image credit: STEP Conference
A scene from STEP Conference 2016.
Riding high on the back of a recent US$2 million funding from regional and global investors, STEP Group returns with STEP Conference, one of the largest technology gatherings in the region, to be held on April 5-6, 2017 at the Dubai International Marine Club. STEP 2017 brings together entrepreneurs, investors and other industry experts across various tracks such as technology, entrepreneurship, digital and entertainment, to discuss emerging trends. On the agenda of the event are talks, interactive panel discussions, and signature components such as STEP Startup Basecamp showcasing the products of over 400 startups globally, and STEP startup pitch competition that will see entrepreneurs pitch their business to an elite jury panel including investors. Besides the conference, STEP group marks the fifth edition of its flagship event with the launch of STEP Music, an event that aims to recognize the region’s independent musicians, set to be held at the same venue on April 7, 2017. STEP Music, in partnership with Anghami, will bring together musicians, record labels, producers and others to explore the trends and challenges of the regional music industry, and will feature live performances by some of the region’s independent artists.

The speakers and panelists confirmed to share their insights at the conference include the region’s key ecosystem supporters and entrepreneurs such as Fadi Ghandour, chairman and managing partner, Wamda Capital, Christopher M. Schroeder, entrepreneur, advisor and author, Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Director General, Smart Dubai Office, Mudassir Sheikha, co-founder, Careem, Omar Soudodi, MD, PayFort, among others. This year, the conference also brings to you the members of the region's comedy scene including Fahad Al Butairi, Saudi Arabia-based professional stand-up comedian and Jordan comedian Tima Shomali. Further, representatives from global entities like Facebook, SAP, BuzzFeed, Rocket Internet etc. are also part of the delegate list.

For the entrepreneurs among you interested to showcase your product at STEP 2017, hurry and apply here, as deadline to apply for your spot is March 15, 2017. 

Related: STEP Group Raises US$2 Million Funding From Regional And Global Investors

