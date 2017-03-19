H.E. Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr On Smart Dubai Office's Citywide Blockchain Implementation

March 19, 2017 1 min read

The Smart Dubai Office has kicked off the first city-wide effort to implement blockchain technology in city services, the first initiative of its kind in the world, and a key execution of the Dubai Blockchain Strategy 2020 announced by the Dubai Future Foundation and the Smart Dubai Office. With IBM as Blockchain Lead Strategic Partner, and Consensys as Blockchain City Advisor, the announcement by Smart Dubai Office is an important step forward in its commitment to making Dubai the first blockchain-powered government by 2020. Here are excerpts from a conversation on the initiative with H.E. Dr. Aisha Bin Bishr, Director-General, Smart Dubai Office.

