Government policy

Is Providing Incentives to Indian SMBs and Startups a Good Enough Solution?

When we incentivize smaller industries we are also dis-incentivizing them from becoming big -Vivek Anand – Assistant Commissioner CBEC – Dept of Revenue, Ministry of Finance
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Is Providing Incentives to Indian SMBs and Startups a Good Enough Solution?
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

SMBs and startups have often seen struggling to comply with the changing government rules and regulations. Something as big as GST, liquor ban, demonetization and VAT can completely shake-up small-business owners due to their complexity and lack of approachability to government authorities.

 Speaking to Entrepreneur, Vivek Anand – Assistant Commissioner CBEC – Dept of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, weighed the merits and demerits of the fluctuating government policies and its grave impact on small-business owners.

Anand said that these policy changes are crucial industry challenges, especially for the SMBs. “If startups or SMBs are failing to adapt to these policy changes I would say it’s more of a fault at the government’s part not on the startups part. However, now the focus has changed and we want to ease the process for business owners,” he added.

Vivek said that small companies don’t have the required amount of money to facilitate government policies, lack the know-how’s of compliances. “India is not a one-market. The logistics decisions are not taken on pure logic.. sometimes they are taken based on which state has lower tax, VAT and other things. But now GST will treat India as one market,” he adds.

Vivek was previously an entrepreneur before taking up his current role with the government.

How do policy changes work?

Vivek said that he was fully in favour of supporting smaller-businesses with easy policy-making as a bulk of India’s GDP comes from this domain. “I would say our policies are still not up to the mark, however they have been incentivized to an extent, which again is important. Somehow when we incentivise smaller industries we are also dis-incentivizing them from becoming big,” Vivek said

We definitely need to encourage smaller business but we need to re-think how we go about doing this. The current regime is working in parts, but it’s still not up to the mark, he adds.

Talking about government-backed funds, Vivek said that the accessibility to these funds depends on how these bodies are managed and governed.

Vivek was speaking on the pros and cons of the GST bill at the Franchise India Conference at Hyderabad.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Government policy

How Indo-Korean Ties Can Enhance the Economy of Both Countries

Government policy

How Data Localization Might be Draconian for Everyone except Black Hat Hackers

Government policy

Ex-RBI Governor Dr Bimal Jalan Calls For Major Policy Reforms by Government