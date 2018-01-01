Government policy
Entrepreneurship
Don't Wait for the Government: Entrepreneurs Are Keeping America Great
Entrepreneurs are helping their local communities by introducing products and technologies for new markets across the country.
More From This Topic
Government policy
40 Reactions (and Counting) to Trump's Travel Ban From Richard Branson to Sheryl Sandberg
The tech industry responded with shock and offers to help.
Trump & Business
Uber Founder Resigns From Trump Council. Read His Full Text Explanation.
Travis Kalanick said he needed to realign himself with an Uber company value: 'Be Yourself.'
Congress
Companies in the Crosshairs?
From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Election 2016
Why Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Hillary Clinton's Tech and Innovation Agenda
Consider her student-debt relief mechanism, which links loan forgiveness to entrepreneurship.
Crisis Management
Amid EpiPen Furor, a CEO Shows How Not to Swim Against the Tide
Mylan's crisis response to high EpiPen prices is focused on an important goal: changing the national conversation on health pricing.
Telecommunications
Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy
On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission announced a joint effort to assure that businesses are safeguarding their customers' data.