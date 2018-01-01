Government policy

40 Reactions (and Counting) to Trump's Travel Ban From Richard Branson to Sheryl Sandberg
Government policy

40 Reactions (and Counting) to Trump's Travel Ban From Richard Branson to Sheryl Sandberg

The tech industry responded with shock and offers to help.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Uber Founder Resigns From Trump Council. Read His Full Text Explanation.
Trump & Business

Uber Founder Resigns From Trump Council. Read His Full Text Explanation.

Travis Kalanick said he needed to realign himself with an Uber company value: 'Be Yourself.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read
Companies in the Crosshairs?
Congress

Companies in the Crosshairs?

From healthcare and taxes to cyber security and product safety, here's your tip sheet on what the election results could mean for corporate America.
Jonathan Meyer | 6 min read
Why Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Hillary Clinton's Tech and Innovation Agenda
Election 2016

Why Entrepreneurs Should Embrace Hillary Clinton's Tech and Innovation Agenda

Consider her student-debt relief mechanism, which links loan forgiveness to entrepreneurship.
Amy Rosen | 6 min read
Amid EpiPen Furor, a CEO Shows How Not to Swim Against the Tide
Crisis Management

Amid EpiPen Furor, a CEO Shows How Not to Swim Against the Tide

Mylan's crisis response to high EpiPen prices is focused on an important goal: changing the national conversation on health pricing.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy
Telecommunications

Device Makers, Telecoms Face Competing Government Demands on Privacy

On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission and the Federal Communications Commission announced a joint effort to assure that businesses are safeguarding their customers' data.
Reuters | 3 min read
