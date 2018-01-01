Novobrief

Novobrief

Novobrief is an English language news publication covering the Spanish startup ecosystem. 

More From Novobrief

Business Angels Have Invested €1.2 Billion in Spanish Startups in 2018, According to New Report
Angel Investors

Business Angels Have Invested €1.2 Billion in Spanish Startups in 2018, According to New Report

Investments into Spanish startups by business angels are up 44 percent over last year in terms of euros.
3 min read
Spanish Association of Startups 'Requests More Ambition' From Spain's Prime Minister
Government policy

Spanish Association of Startups 'Requests More Ambition' From Spain's Prime Minister

Some in the startup community believe the Prime Minister's recent announcement about a new legal framework for startups is little more than a publicity stunt.
6 min read
New Report Finds 22 Percent of Spanish Startup Founders Are Women
Women Entrepreneurs

New Report Finds 22 Percent of Spanish Startup Founders Are Women

The number of female entrepreneurs is growing, but the typical Spanish founder is a 35-year-old male.
3 min read
Boom or Bubble? The 3 Issues That Block Spain's Startup Sector From Sustainable Growth.
Startups

Boom or Bubble? The 3 Issues That Block Spain's Startup Sector From Sustainable Growth.

A risk-averse culture and lack of access to funds are among the factors holding back new businesses in Spain.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.