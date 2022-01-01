Richard Burke

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
CEO

Richard (Dick) Burke is president and CEO of Envoy Global. He is responsible for the development of the overall company strategy, marketing, sales, finance, business development and technology, while managing day-to-day operations.

https://www.envoyglobal.com/

Government policy

Immigrant Business Owners Are the Key to Supercharging America's Economy

Foreign-born entrepreneurs are crucial to a robust economy, but immigration policies stand in the way.

