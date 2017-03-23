AIM Congress 2017 To Feature Dedicated Entrepreneurship Track With AIM Startup

March 23, 2017 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneurs, here’s your chance to learn from peers across the world, and showcase your business in the presence of global business leaders, investors, and government officials at one of the region’s largest investment gatherings. This year’s Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2017 features a separate entrepreneurship track -AIM Startup 2017- to be held on April 2-4, 2017 at Dubai World Trade Centre (alongside AIM 2017). Themed “International Investment, Path to Competitiveness & Development,” the seventh edition of AIM, like its previous editions, gathers international investment community, corporate leaders, policy makers, and others to discuss strategies on attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in emerging markets.

At the same time, AIM Startup 2017 will host an innovation showcase and pitch competition, giving pre-selected startups across sectors space to showcase their products to attendees, and pitch their businesses to investors, with cash prizes totaling US$30,000 up for grabs. The entrepreneurship track also features training sessions for selected startups on best ways to pitch their ventures, and will hold key notes and panel discussions on topics including government-startup collaborations, technology investments, collaborative economy, and others.

The larger AIM Congress event expects to host over 15,000 businesspersons from over 140 nations, and is gearing up to feature over 500 exhibitors. Besides workshops aimed at providing investment professionals with detailed understanding of FDI, the event agenda also features other key notes and panel discussions on global economic conditions, role of policy makers, region's innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem, among others.

Some of the speakers slated to be a part of AIM and AIM Startup include H.E. Sultan Bin Saeed Al Mansoori, UAE Minister of Economy, Sabah Al-Binali, Chief Investment Officer, SHUAA Capital, and former Chairman, Zawya, Kamal Hassan, general partner, Turn8, Jake Zeller, Partner, AngelList, Elissa Freiha, co-founder, WOMENA, and others. Abu Dhabi Global Market, Aramex, Dubai FDI, Invest in Sharjah and others are a few sponsors for the large-scale business event.

