How PPP model is Helping Indian Industry Projects Take a Lead

March 29, 2017

Startups are paving way to innovation such that could, if partnered with, lead to the making India a global leader in terms of technology.

Government-based projects in India are attracting high-end technological advancement proposed by the great minds of this country. Several startups that are focused on advanced technology for managing or optimizing infrastructure operations are heading for the race where they can fetch partnership opportunities.

Via the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) funding model, the Indian government has onboarded a several Indian startups in order to make use of talent and carve a niche.

Huge scale projects under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi such as the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan’ and ‘Smart City Mission’ have given privatization substantial room for growth.

However, the government has a strict criterion for qualification to this list of innovators that it is interested in.

Startups That Have Made it to the List

A fresh development in the government’s long-held project of INR 98,000 crore for ‘100 Smart Cities Mission’ has diverted the attention of startup ecosystem. The tech based companies which embrace a technology that would make a city smart have galore of opportunities with the government’s PPP model.

Startups like GetmyParking, Ideaforge, Flamencotech, Maven Systems and OZIOM Instruments are in the fray to provide cutting-edge solutions with their diverse technologies in ‘Smart City Mission’.

The effect of which has already taken its shape as Indian media reports that in Varanasi, a hybrid-annuity PPP model project worth INR 151 crore has been given the green signal to address the issue of pollution of Ganga in Varanasi.

Leagues and Opportunities that Startups can Look For

Indian startups can look for these listed leagues and opportunities.

Smart Parking: A Delhi-based startup, GetmyParking helps in digitizing parking spaces and gives an eye view of all parking information to urban commuters, is soon going to work with three Smart City Projects in Jaipur, Bhopal and Kakinada. In a partnership with established companies such as Larsen and Toubro, Sterlite Technologies and Wipro that are among the leading bidders in the ‘Smart City Mission’, this startup is going to give smart parking a new vision in the cities.

The firm has helped Delhi-NCR to manage parking spaces after their successful inception about a year ago. Considering a lot of parking issues across cities in India, many other startups in this league can look for opportunities in government projects.

Location Mapping: With its quick deployment and day & night operation, Ideaforge, a drone manufacturing startup of India is soon going to give location mapping a new platform under the government’s ‘Smart City Mission’ program. The startup provides Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) services in India and is now going to serve its high-end technology to Smart Cities Project.

Indian drone manufacturing companies can also look for opportunities like these and play a bigger role in making India smarter.

Pollution Monitoring: One of the major problems in tier I and tier II cities is the rising levels of pollution, which is preventing the growth of better living conditions in India. With a life-centric approach towards a clean environment, Ahmadabad-based startup OIZOM Instruments is aiming to make India a pollution-less country.

Unleashing the power of IoT on air quality monitoring, this clean-tech startup has a host of new products that monitor, inform, and analyze the pollution levels. The startup has recently passed the qualification criteria and will now be heading to work under various Smart City Projects.

Smart Buildings: To give Indian cities an Intelligent Infrastructure, a SaaS-based platform, Flamecotech is going to serve its IoEE services under ‘Smart Cities Mission’ project. Startups like these select and synergize with various technologies used in enterprises.

The ideal model which helps in eliminating duplication and ensures that IT and automation delivers business outcomes with maximum efficiency and less costs, is going to give space to many other startups like Flamecotech in the long run government projects.