The 5 Top 10X Principles for Success

Six years ago I wrote The 10X Rule, which has been a best-seller because it keeps changing lives. The 10X Rule has become a movement. Are you ready to become a part of it? No book stays on the best-seller list for six years unless the content is the real deal. 10X will continue to impact lives for years to come. We started the 10X Growth Conference this year and look forward to making it a yearly tradition. This was one of the biggest entrepreneurial conference of 2017.
Today I want to reveal the top five principles in The 10X Rule you need to apply to your life for massive success.
1. No shortage of success.
There is so much money on this planet it’s crazy. The stock market could lose a trillion dollars and there would still be an abundance of wealth on this planet. Success is not a lottery, bingo, a horse race, or a card game that allows for only one winner.
There will never be a dearth of success because it is created by those who have no limits in terms of ideas, creativity, ingenuity, talent, intelligence, originality, persistence, and determination. Notice that I refer to success as something that's created—not acquired. Unlike copper, silver, gold, or diamonds—items that already exist and that you must find in order to bring to market—success is something people make.
Related: Your Potential Success is Limitless, Despite What You've Been Told
2. Assume responsibility for all results.
Taking responsibility for everything in your life is the only way to take control of your life. Crybabies, whiners, and victims just don't do well at attracting or creating success. It's not even that they aren't capable; it's just that people who typically succeed are required to take big actions-- and it is impossible to take big actions if you don't take responsibility. It is equally impossible to do something positive when you are spending your time making excuses. success is not something that happens to you; it's something that happens because of you and because of the actions you take.
Related: 7 Ways to Get People to Take Responsibility
3. Take only massive actions.
When you start operating with massive actions, your mind-set will shift and so will your results.
You will end up instigating opportunities that you will have to address earlier, later and in a different way than you would on a “normal” day, so a routine day will become a thing of the past. Taking massive actions will cause people to ask you:
“Why are you still out this late?”
“What are you doing calling on a Saturday?”
“You never quit, do you?”
“ I wish my people worked like this.”
And even “What are you on?”
If you don’t create new problems, then you’re not taking enough action.
Related: You'll Only Achieve Success by Taking Massive Levels of Action
4. Fear is an indicator to take action.
Getting a handle on fear is not easy, but it is critical to success. Maybe fear held you back you from calling on a client, investing money in your company, or maybe moving to a new city for a great opportunity or taking a great relationship to a more serious level. Everyone experiences fear, but it is how you respond to it that ultimately makes the difference in your life. Fear is the great indicator that wealthy and successful people see as the signal to push through and get to the other side to expansion.
Related: How to Break Through Fear and Self-Doubt
5. Criticism is a sign of success.
Although getting criticized is certainly not the best feeling in the world, I have great news: Receiving criticism is a surefire sign that you are well on your way. Criticism is not something that you want to avoid; rather, it's what you must expect to come your way once you start hitting it big. It’s natural to want to avoid criticism because it’s usually attached to something negative. However, the more criticism you get, the more attention you are receiving, because people can’t criticize something without knowing about it first. Don’t focus on what they’re saying. Focus on the fact that you’ve created such a success that people can’t stop talking about it.
Related: Why the Most Successful People Have the Most Haters
If you haven’t already, pick up yourself a copy of The 10X Rule. If you already have a copy, get one for a friend today. 10X is a way of life that will change you forever, just go to Amazon and read the testimonials for yourself.
Grant Cardone
Grant Cardone is an international sales expert, New York Times best-selling author, and radio show host of The Cardone Zone. He has founded three companies: Cardone Enterprises, Cardone Real Estate Holdings, and the Cardone Group. He has sh...
Read more