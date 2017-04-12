Hotel Guest Requests, and Receives, Framed, Signed Photo of Christopher Walken

Here's an example of customer service that goes beyond expectations.

Great customer service is alive and well, despite what you read and see (we're looking at you, United Airlines).

From requesting a taxi to scheduling a wake up call, it’s typical for hotels to make special accommodations for their guests. At one Irish hotel, a guest proved you can even request a framed photo of your favorite celebrity to be set up in your room.

Daniel Buckley booked a night at the Pembroke Hotel in Kilkenny, Ireland, and upon making the reservation, added a special request for a framed, signed photograph of Christopher Walken in Pulp Fiction. When booking the hotel, Buckley and his friend Luke Murphy added the bizarre note under the “special requests” section of their reservation.

The request, which Buckley shared on Facebook, read: "We would like a FRAMED photo of Christopher Walken (signed if possible) from Pulp Fiction, as my father was an assistant to Mr Walken for this film and this was his greatest accomplishment.”

The hotel brought Buckley exactly what he asked for. In the room was a signed, framed photograph of Walken in Pulp Fiction.