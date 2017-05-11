My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

The Recap: Achieving Women Forum 2017

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Recap: Achieving Women Forum 2017
Image credit: Entrepreneur Middle East
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bringing women in business together at The W Hotel on May 8, 2017, the third edition of Entrepreneur Middle East's Achieving Women Forum presented by du featured MENA’s leading female leaders in the business arena to share their expertise to the 450 attendees of the half-day conference. 

Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief, Aby Sam Thomas

Staged under the Entrepreneur Industry Intel banner and presented by du, the 2017 Achieving Women Forum was moderated by Fida Chaaban, Chief Communications Officer of KBW Investments, and Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief, Aby Sam Thomas

Fida Chaaban, Chief Communications Officer of KBW Investments

Thomas kicked off the event with his introductory remarks on the conference’s objective of fostering a space for women in the MENA business sector to learn, network and build relationships and connections to help elevate them on both a personal and professional level. Thomas noted that the conference is a continuance of Entrepreneur’s commitment of improving the status quo and stirring the ecosystem forward, as well encouraged everyone to interact with panelists and fellow attendees offline and online with #EntMEWomen.

Panelists Carla Koffel, Executive Director of Pearl Initiative, Rana Nawas, Senior VP, Capital Markets at GE Capital Aviation Services and President of the Ellevate Dubai Chapter, and Lubna Qassim, Executive Vice President and Group General Counsel at Emirates NBD, with moderators Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief, Aby Sam Thomas and Fida Chaaban, Chief Communications Officer of KBW Investments

The first of the Talking Series brought insights under the title of Keys To The Kingdom: Getting Into The C-Suite, revolved around corporate governance, gender parity, and encouraging and supporting women in leadership roles. The panelists consisted of Lubna Qassim, Executive Vice President and Group General Counsel at Emirates NBD, Carla Koffel, Executive Director of Pearl Initiative, Rana Nawas, Senior VP, Capital Markets at GE Capital Aviation Services and President of the Ellevate Dubai Chapter.

Panelists Serene Touma, Marketing and Communications Director at BECO Capital, Farah Moumneh, Head of Strategy at OMD, Katharine Budd, co-founder and CEO of NOW Money, and Tara Rogers-Ellis, co-founder and Managing Partner of Mojo PR, with moderators Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief, Aby Sam Thomas and Fida Chaaban, Chief Communications Officer of KBW Investments

The second discussion delved on developing and cultivating a brand identity, targeting your audience, marketing strategies and more, under the title of The Hard Sell: Building Your (And Your Business’) Brand Value. Driving forward the discourse were panelists Katharine Budd, co-founder and CEO of NOW Money, Serene Touma, Marketing and Communications Director at BECO Capital, Farah Moumneh, Head of Strategy at OMD, and Tara Rogers-Ellis, co-founder and Managing Partner of Mojo PR.

Panelists Sharene Lee, co-founder of Melltoo, Alanoud Faisal, co-founder of Inevert.com and Advisory Chairwoman of ella, Sarah Jones, founder and CEO of Sprii, and Donna Benton, founder and CEO of The Entertainer, with moderators Entrepreneur Middle East Editor in Chief, Aby Sam Thomas and Fida Chaaban, Chief Communications Officer of KBW Investments

The third and final panel of the event was around the topic of generating revenue from various stages of a business, maintaining a good customer experience, and more, under the title of Scaling Through Sales: Funding Your Enterprise’s Growth With Your Customers. The panel included Donna Benton, founder and CEO of The Entertainer, Alanoud Faisal, co-founder of Inevert.com and Advisory Chairwoman of ella, Sarah Jones, founder and CEO of Sprii, and Sharene Lee, co-founder of Melltoo.

The 2017 Achieving Women Forum, presented by du, was held with the support of Dubai Business Women Council and in association with  Luxury Partner, Cadillac; Platinum Ally, AJSM Investments; Gold Allies, OMD and Philip Stein; Silver Ally, Yvolv; Knowledge Partner, Skyline University College; Ecosystem Partner, ArabNet, and Venue Partner, The W Hotel at Al Habtoor City.  

 

Related: The Recap: Achieving Women Forum 2016

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Six Reasons Why UAE Attracts Global Startups

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Rise Of The Rest: Why Tech Startups No Longer Need To Be In Major Tech Hubs To Succeed

Entrepreneurial ecosystems

Once A Dubai Startup, NIKAI Group Now Supports Entrepreneurs With Dubai Startup Hub's Market Access Program