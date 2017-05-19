Power Up: Belkin Mixit Metallic Power Pack 6000

May 19, 2017 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Belkin.

With the Belkin Mixit Metallic Power Pack 6000, you can now charge up anywhere. Simply use the 6-inch micro USB cable that comes with the device to charge it up before leaving home. Then, while you’re out and about, plug in your phone or tablet when you need a boost. It features a four-light LED battery status indicator, a huge 6000 mAh battery and two USB ports. That means you’ll be able to power up yourself and a friend at the same time.

Although the power pack comes with a cable, you can upgrade and pair it with the MIXIT DuraTek USB-C Cable. It’s encased in DuPont Kevlar fiber- the same fiber that’s used to protect firefighters. The double-braided nylon fibers form a flexible jacket that absorbs stress from bending to avoid breakage and repels heat just in case you keep it in the car. The bonus: they both come in a variety of coordinating colors.

Related: Store It: My Passport Wireless By WD