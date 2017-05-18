Food Businesses

New Pop-up Restaurant Is a Rat Cafe That Features Real Rodents

And we're not talking about the New York City subway.
New Pop-up Restaurant Is a Rat Cafe That Features Real Rodents
Image credit: Rat Cafe
From a 3D-printed food pop-up to cat cafes, food entrepreneurs can get creative with new concepts. However, there’s a new idea we’re not sure will pan out: a rat cafe. That’s right -- Ratatouille is sort of coming to life.

The San Francisco Dungeon's new rat cafe pop-up will open for two days in July. The Dungeon will be the city’s first-ever rat cafe, where people can enjoy an all-you-can-drink coffee buffet in the company of New York City Subway’s finest.

Aimed at tourists, the Dungeon is an immersive show and history lesson, and for $50, you can enjoy a confusing experience surrounded by furry rodents in a bistro-style cafe. However, don’t go on an empty stomach. The cafe purposely doesn’t serve food, so the rats can’t nibble on any crumbs.

To make the experience even more memorable, you can bring home a souvenir. The cafe rats will be up for adoption through the nonprofit Rattie Ratz.

