New Pop-up Restaurant Is a Rat Cafe That Features Real Rodents

May 18, 2017 2 min read

From a 3D-printed food pop-up to cat cafes, food entrepreneurs can get creative with new concepts. However, there’s a new idea we’re not sure will pan out: a rat cafe. That’s right -- Ratatouille is sort of coming to life.

The San Francisco Dungeon's new rat cafe pop-up will open for two days in July. The Dungeon will be the city’s first-ever rat cafe, where people can enjoy an all-you-can-drink coffee buffet in the company of New York City Subway’s finest.

Roses are red, rats are furry. Watch yourself while you drink your coffee - they might brush you as they scurry… pic.twitter.com/fMVtUcS2xH — The SF Dungeon (@TheSFDungeon) May 17, 2017

Aimed at tourists, the Dungeon is an immersive show and history lesson, and for $50, you can enjoy a confusing experience surrounded by furry rodents in a bistro-style cafe. However, don’t go on an empty stomach. The cafe purposely doesn’t serve food, so the rats can’t nibble on any crumbs.

To make the experience even more memorable, you can bring home a souvenir. The cafe rats will be up for adoption through the nonprofit Rattie Ratz.