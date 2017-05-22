My Queue

Growth Strategies

Insydo Founder & CEO Tanaz Dizadji On Offering Content Marketing Services To SME's

Entrepreneur Staff
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In 2015, startup Inysdo garnered interest from its Save Steve's Job campaign. As a marketing stunt for the-then newly launched startup, utilizing billboards and signages around Dubai, Insydo's Marketing Manager Steven Worobec asked people to help keep his job by making use of the platform as an all-around guide to the city. The platform has grown since then, and in this #EntMETalks episode, founder and CEO Tanaz Dizadji discusses about the company's growth, the hurdles that comes along with a growing business and how they're overcoming it to reach their goal of becoming the go-to place for every resident or visitor to have a guide about the city for all lifestyle choices.

