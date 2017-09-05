Why the Truth Is So Important to Your Business

The first side is when we speak the truth and the other side is when others speak the truth to us.

September 5, 2017

There are two sides to the truth. The first side is when we speak the truth, and the other side is when others speak the truth to us. It is important to speak the truth, otherwise, it will come out on its own. We waste time and energy when we avoid the truth. We must understand that the truth always comes out. Instead of using blame, shame, justification or straight out lying, we need to tell the truth. Even if the short-term repercussions of the truth seem to be in the favor of others, telling the truth will always bring the right energy to things. Although it may feel as if we put ourselves in a pragmatic disadvantage, there is no doubt the truth will always, always be the best route.

Hearing truth from others

The second side of that relationship is receiving the truth. Of course, our ego has many needs, including a need to be offended. Sometimes we put conditions, judgments and higher expectations on others than we do for ourselves. We also fall into the trap of not receiving the truth well. When we receive the truth well, it has the same accumulative and positive effect of speaking truth. The truth always comes out.

Why or what are we hiding when we avoid the truth? We’re getting in our own way and missing out on an opportunity to grow. We need to surround ourselves with the right people and the right ideas, meaning those people who know our faults but are also still willing to tell us the truth.

Why the truth is so powerful

Truth is so powerful because it's the only thing that cannot be bought. Ninety percent of the things in the universe can be bought: better health, education, relationships, experiences and more fun. The one thing that can't be bought no matter how wealthy you are is the truth. And the truth is, mistakes happen. It's inevitable when we’re taking ideas, turning them into reality and monetizing them. We must realize those mistakes are a natural part of existing, and we must forgive ourselves so we can learn and develop from our faults.

Being accountable to truth

We all need to live in the truth. We need to live in that 10 percent of accountability, away from blame, shame and justification. The 90 percent who live below that line have given control of themselves and their business away. Taking 100 percent accountability for everything in your business allows you to have complete control over your own life. We need to strive to always tell the truth and to be willing to receive the truth.

Embrace the truth; don't be afraid of it. Everything that happens in our life can be learned from if we allow ourselves to ask why it happened. This is how we grow and change. We want to enjoy the pursuit of our potential, which goes along with the pursuit of the truth. Therefore, we need to tell and receive the truth in its gracious form.