Technology

Picture Perfect: Nikon D7500

Picture Perfect: Nikon D7500
Image credit: Nikon
Nikon D7500
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Nikon D7500 features the high performance EXPEED 5 image processing engine, 4K UHD video recording and an updated Nikon DX-format 20.9-megapixel CMOS sensor. It’s an updated version of the D500- but is it worth the upgrade? Well, the new Nikon DX-format sensor has a native ISO range of 100 to 51,200, which provides minimal noise in low light situations- making it literally a snap to take great photos in the dark.

Nikon D7500
Source: Nikon

Capture your subject more precisely with Auto Focus (AF), Auto Exposure (AE) and auto white balance performance delivered by the 180K-pixel RGB sensor and 51-point AF System. With D7500, you’ll never miss a moving subject either with a high-speed continuous capture of up to 50 shots with each burst of approximately 8 frames-per-second.

D7500 is made for you to capture and share with SnapBridge and built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. All of these features are packed into a redesigned camera body that is lighter and more compact, so it can go wherever life takes you.

Related: Snap It: Sony Cyber-Shot HX350

