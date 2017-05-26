Picture Perfect: Nikon D7500

May 26, 2017 1 min read

The Nikon D7500 features the high performance EXPEED 5 image processing engine, 4K UHD video recording and an updated Nikon DX-format 20.9-megapixel CMOS sensor. It’s an updated version of the D500- but is it worth the upgrade? Well, the new Nikon DX-format sensor has a native ISO range of 100 to 51,200, which provides minimal noise in low light situations- making it literally a snap to take great photos in the dark.

Capture your subject more precisely with Auto Focus (AF), Auto Exposure (AE) and auto white balance performance delivered by the 180K-pixel RGB sensor and 51-point AF System. With D7500, you’ll never miss a moving subject either with a high-speed continuous capture of up to 50 shots with each burst of approximately 8 frames-per-second.

D7500 is made for you to capture and share with SnapBridge and built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. All of these features are packed into a redesigned camera body that is lighter and more compact, so it can go wherever life takes you.

