Here Are the Airports You Can't Fly From With Your Laptop

May 31, 2017 1 min read

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Tuesday that it would not be implementing a ban on laptops and other electronic devices on flights to the United States from Europe.

Whether the U.S. government will pursue a rule like this in the future remains uncertain, and there are reports that European and United States officials differ on whether a ban or similar regulation should be instituted at some point in the future, with the Trump Administration reportedly still considering it.

In March, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a rule that requires passengers flying to the United States from 10 airports in Muslim-majority countries to put electronics bigger than a smartphone into their checked luggage. The DHS categorized cameras, e-readers, portable DVD players, tablets, travel printers and scanners and laptops as the devices that wouldn’t be allowed on board.

The airports that were affected by the ban are Abu Dhabi International Airport, Dubai International Airport, Cairo International Airport, Queen Alia International Airport, Kuwait International Airport, Mohammed V Airport, Hamad International Airport, King Khalid International Airport, King Abdul-Aziz International Airport and Ataturk International Airport.