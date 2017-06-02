My Queue

Tech 25

Cashing in on the China Story

The biggest product story for Capillary right now is ECRM, cashing on the fact that e-commerce is big in China right now.
Cashing in on the China Story
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a time when retailers used to use card based loyalty program, Capillary disrupted the market with mobile based CRM. After revolutionizing the way loyalty programs are run and perceived, it went on to innovate and deliver the omni-channel experience to the industry. From innovating on loss of sale to creating endless aisles, it has helped retailers be where their customers demand them to be. Capillary has been successful in executing its strategy across India, the Middle East, South East Asia (Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia) and China.

The biggest product story for Capillary right now is ECRM, cashing on the fact that e-commerce is big in China right now. Capillary launched WeChat CRM, fully integrated with Offline Retail, to be part of the China O2O Story, which is far ahead of most (if not all) global markets.

Moreover, it is currently investing $4 million for new products. The vision is to build five products in the next three years and lead the space by building an ecosystem taking an omni-channel approach.

Talking about the future innovations he’s working on, Aneesh Reddy, CEO and Co-Founder, Capillary Technologies, says, “We are currently innovating a bunch of futuristic ideas to address the monotony of the dashboards with the help of intelligent reporting tools via Artificial Intelligence (AI). We are also working on deep learning and video analytics, building the click stream equivalent of the online.” Capillary has raised a total of $82.1M with three acquisitions and investments from majors like Warburg Pincus, Norwest Venture PartnersCapital and others.

(This article was first published in the May issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

