The 7 Top Video Tools You Should Be Using Now

Have you started your video marketing campaign yet? Because your competitors probably have.

October 19, 2017 5 min read

Video marketing has been the most effective way of getting your message out to your target audience for many years now. But producing video and making sure that a video is successful are two different things.

These are the top video tools that you should be using this year.

1. Promo by Slidely.

One of the reasons video has gotten so huge for content marketing in recent months is the rise of native video offerings as part of social platforms' user experience. Twitter is doubling down on their video offering nowadays, signing deals with big media companies. Snapchat recently rolled out their long-hyped self-service video ad platform.

And the mother of all social networks, Facebook has been heavily favoring video content in its newsfeeds while rolling out increasingly sophisticated tools for live broadcasting.

With Promo by Slidely, marketers at smaller organizations and agencies can finally get in on the social video game by significantly shortening production cycles. There’s no need to work with expensive external service providers to shoot any new footage before editing and posting.

Promo has an exclusive partnership with Getty for unlimited access to millions of HD, professionally shot video clips. Just search for what you want using Promo’s smart tagging system; add your text, music and logo; and that’s it.

You’re ready to post a beautiful video within ten minutes start to finish. It’s easy and agile enough of a system that you can do the same process over and over again, throughout the week -- just like the social newsfeeds demand you do.

2. Wistia.

Wistia is a huge package of video tools, which includes video hosting, analytics, and video marketing tools. The goal of this tool is to enable you to turn passive viewers into active viewers.

Some of the best features include video heat maps and viewing trends. This way you can find out what’s popular right now and tailor your productions accordingly. Various stats are produced as part of engagement graphs, which will also allow you to figure out where you’re losing your audience.

By far Wistia one of the best video marketing tools for businesses in every sector.

3. ClickMeeting.

Webinars represent a fantastic way of engaging your target market in a way an ordinary video never could. ClickMeeting is website software that is tailored towards your specific business goals. It will help you to move your prospects from an interested customer to a conversion.

It’s a 360-degree solution that helps you to populate your webinars, helps them to achieve their goals, and helps you to turn them into sales. Another advantage of ClickMeeting is that it can be combined with other apps, including Skype and Google. It’s a simple process to integrate ClickMeeting with your existing infrastructure.

4. Wideo.

Sometimes you just don’t have the time to spend hours on producing a professional video. You may not be able to afford expensive software or professional video makers to take charge. Wideo is the answer to that because this video tool allows you to compile professional videos in a matter of minutes. All you need is an Internet connection to get started.

Wideo specializes in producing animated videos. These videos can make the first impression you want, no matter the audience you’re trying to target. You’ll be able to produce engaging videos at the click of a button.

5. Videolean.

Another great tool is Videolean. Like with Wideo, it helps you to produce engaging videos at an affordable price. Videolean is a marketing tool that can improve the prospects of your company. It’s designed to help companies produce promotional videos without the need for advanced editing software.

All you need to do is choose the video template that best fits your campaign and customize it to your heart’s content. Add your content and you’re ready to go.

6. ClickFunnels.

An important part of video marketing is the funnels used to send people towards an eventual sale. The sale is just part of it, though. You need to be able to upsell because that’s where you start making your money. A service that provides you with sales funnels that are customized according to your business is ClickFunnels.

These funnels are tailored towards your goals. Whether you want to increase the number of email subscribers you have or whether you want to boost your sales figures, there’s a funnel for you. These can be seamlessly integrated into your existing video marketing campaign.

7. Facebook Live.

Video marketing has taken a step forward. Now it’s live streaming that’s making a giant splash in the business world of today. Facebook Live is by far one of the best video marketing tools at your disposal because you can appear live at any time of the day and there are no attendance requirements.

It’s also an ideal way to improve your social media strategy because it gives people a reason to keep checking back to your page. Furthermore, there’s nothing more engaging than a live broadcast.

You don’t need a big production to make live streaming with Facebook work. A camera and a brightly lit area is all you need. The content and how you interact with your audience is what matters.Video marketing could make your business. These tools will help you in every area of marketing your business using video content. Now is the time to get started if you want to get an edge on your competitors.