These NextGen Film Producers Know Where The Future of Cinema Lies

"We aim to make movies on all those regional stories that fail to make it to the screen"

Digital has already established its dominance in Indian entertainment and millennials are trying to capture those sections of the society that always remain in darkness.

This young lot is making movies that mirror the different strata of the society.

A group of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) alumni have abandoned the tried and tested route, to chase a path where they can be their own bosses. Freedom is what these sensitive souls are seeking.

In the constantly evolving entertainment industry, three former FTII students, Heer Ganjwala, Anadi Athaley and Karma Takapa, Founders of the production company, HumanTrail Pictures, began their journey with an idea of going Regional.

The company has made a mark at the prestigious 52nd Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

HumanTrail Pictures produced the Nepalese-Hindi film ‘Ralang Road’. After a gap of 13 years India will be represented at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival through these two young producers.

Directed by Karma Takapa, ‘Ralang Road’ is shot at Rabong town in the northeastern state of Sikkim. The film is based on a day in the hilly hamlet and explores the cultural immigration and lifestyle in a complex social setup.

Entrepreneur India had a candid chat with the HumanTrail Pictures’ team to know how they made it to the Karlovy Vary Film Festival with its idea and scale of production.

Anadi Athaley said, “Initially, we started off with short scripts. We wanted to execute our idea of bringing content on screen that hasn’t been heard of. Considering the rich socio-cultural diversity of India, we wanted to create a magic of regional connect through our productions.”

Diversity in Cinema Content

“The way we are working is very different from how Bollywood works,” added Athaley.

On asking the reason behind choosing regional themes for cinema, Heer Ganjwala said, “Regional stories have not been explored yet. We believe that there is a lot of good content and innumerable stories that generally don’t make it to the screens.”

“We do not want to limit ourselves to any restrictions. We want to explore Hindi or English languages but not limit ourselves. Our intention is to add diversity to the content,” added Ganjwala.

“We aim to highlight the relevance of the content and storyline through which we can easily connect with the audience,” Ganjwala underscored.

Importance of Subtitles

“Subtitles are the new trend of making people watch movies of any or all languages on screen. The tastes and preferences of people are not limited,” told Ganjwala.

“People are looking for newer content and stories on YouTube, Netflix and other entertainment mediums,” added Athaley.

The Mumbai-based company had already made films in Chhattisgarhi, Nepali languages, and is currently working on a film in Gujarati language.

Mor Mann Ke Bharam (An illusion of my Mind), was a feature film in Chhattisgarhi language that premiered in the India Gold Section of 17th Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) and also won the Jury Special Prize in the category.

‘Yet to Explore Lot of Eccentric Stories in India’

The company is looking to collaborate with filmmakers to make flicks that reflect the rich diversity of India. The world premiere of ‘Ralang Road’ will take place between June 30 and July 8 at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

The duo said, “As India is full of diversity, a lot of good content from the nook and corner of the country is yet to be explored.”