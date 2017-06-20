ZagTrader's Shihab Khalil On Powering The Financial Services Sector With His Startup

June 20, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Launched in 2009, ZagTrader is a fintech company providing clients with an end-to-end integrated OMS trading platform to serve clients in investment banking and other financial institutions.

In this episode of #EntMETalks, ZagTrader CEO Shihab Khalil discusses their mission to be the "backbone framework of the financial services", the hurdles that comes with being a B2B platform, and his tips to fellow entrepreneurs.

Related: YallaParking Co-founder Craig McDonald On Becoming The Region's Go-To Parking Platform