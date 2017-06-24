My Queue

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli

The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli
Image credit: Brunello Cucinelli
Brunello Cucinelli SS17
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Established in 1978, this Italian fashion brand is known for introducing colors to cashmere, once crafted only in tones of beige or grey. Not straying away from its attention to detail, the Summer/ Spring 17 range enhances the fit while offering wearer flexibility. Whether you’re dressing up or down, Brunello Cucinelli’s range of menswear made of fine fabrics such as linen, wool and silk, layered with soft layers and patterns, makes summer suiting a breeze. 

Brunello Cucinelli at Harvey Nichols
Source: Brunello Cucinelli

