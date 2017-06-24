The Executive Selection: Brunello Cucinelli

June 24, 2017 1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Established in 1978, this Italian fashion brand is known for introducing colors to cashmere, once crafted only in tones of beige or grey. Not straying away from its attention to detail, the Summer/ Spring 17 range enhances the fit while offering wearer flexibility. Whether you’re dressing up or down, Brunello Cucinelli’s range of menswear made of fine fabrics such as linen, wool and silk, layered with soft layers and patterns, makes summer suiting a breeze.

Related: The Executive Selection: Suitsupply