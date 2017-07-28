How to Measure Digital Marketing Campaign

More than the number of posts one makes on a day, it is crucial to ascertain the right thought process that worked in the drafting of each post

No marketing can be successful until and unless a judicious vetting is made considering the multi-channel efforts made by an organization. It is important for a business to know what brings a client or customer to their website and finally converting it into a lifelong bond. In order to pave a smooth path of business, one needs to have the help of the available fantastic analytical tools that determine the future course of action.

There are primarily three elements that should be thought of at the outset namely,

Efforts:

It is not important how many posts you make in a day and on how many platforms but it is extremely crucial to ascertain how much conscious the thought process was there prior to the draft of each post.

Effectiveness:

The platform you select for promoting your products or service plays a vital role. For example, if you are in a business of B2C business and you promoting it on a platform which is solely known for the service providers or a particular business community, the post will have almost nil result.

Outcomes:

A continuous back-up should always be there, of,

"Where you were and where you are now and why!"

In other words, a proper and just evaluation of the results you have obtained for the efforts you have made should always be there to decide where you were right or wrong in terms of the selection of platform, channel, or the device.

Before we go into the depth of the Digital Marketing Tools, it would be better to have an idea about the process to be followed by every digital marketer to map out their marketing actions.

Now let us have an idea how varieties of tools can help a digital marketer:

Google Analytics

It is an amazing tool by Google which will indicate the performance of your website or a web page or desktop or mobile devices apps and different channels of marketing. It gives you a complete report after processing and compiling the data. It is an extremely useful tool for reviewing and planning a futuristic digital marketing strategy.

Google AdWords

It is unique of its kind and facilitates to plan the PPC ads on Google according to the domains you are promoting your brands in. With the help of the statistics, you will be able to ascertain the rate of growth by promoting your products or services through PPC.

Webmaster

This is also a very helpful tool for the purpose of optimizing a website. It provides you with

Contents Analysis

Identification of any technical error in your website.

Indexing status. And

Exact idea of the website view from the point of view of a visitor.

A detailed crawling report

Google Alerts

This tool is important to keep your Digital Marketing Team updated constantly about the notifications relating to any person, product or brand.

Webtrends

A comprehensive review of how a customer has interacted with the brands that you have promoted on different channels is possible with this tool.