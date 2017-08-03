Tesla Model 3 Now On The Roads

August 3, 2017 2 min read

The first set of Tesla Model 3 electric cars have been given to buyers at a launch event at the company's factory in Fremont, California. However, those who pre-ordered the car might have to wait.

A selected group of 30 employees are now able to get behind the wheel this weekend. However, they won't have keys, as the car is started and unlocked using a smartphone app and the magic of Bluetooth, with a couple of NFC cards used as backups. Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked about "six months of manufacturing hell" during the launch event, and did not give a fixed date for when other orders will be fulfilled. Anyone ordering a Model 3 now would probably get their car at the end of 2018, he said.

Tesla Model 3 Delivery event. Image credit: Tesla Model 3 Press kit.

At the event, it was revealed that the Model 3 standard model will sell for US$35,000 and can go from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds and has a range of 220 miles. The long range version, meanwhile, costs $44,000 and does 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, and can travel 310 miles between charging stations. The cars seem to be fitted with eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

As with the Model S and the Model X, the Model 3 has full self-driving capabilities, though it'll be some time before it's legal to turn them on. As of now, there are already half a million reservations placed for the Model 3- a number Tesla is promising to manufacture during the course of 2017.

