My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Tesla

Tesla Model 3 Now On The Roads

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tesla Model 3 Now On The Roads
Image credit: Tesla Model 3 Press Kit
Tesla Model 3
Guest Writer
www.tbreak.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The first set of Tesla Model 3 electric cars have been given to buyers at a launch event at the company's factory in Fremont, California. However, those who pre-ordered the car might have to wait.

A selected group of 30 employees are now able to get behind the wheel this weekend. However, they won't have keys, as the car is started and unlocked using a smartphone app and the magic of Bluetooth, with a couple of NFC cards used as backups. Tesla CEO Elon Musk talked about "six months of manufacturing hell" during the launch event, and did not give a fixed date for when other orders will be fulfilled. Anyone ordering a Model 3 now would probably get their car at the end of 2018, he said.

Tesla Model 3 Delivery event. Image credit: Tesla Model 3 Press kit.

At the event, it was revealed that the Model 3 standard model will sell for US$35,000 and can go from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds and has a range of 220 miles. The long range version, meanwhile, costs $44,000 and does 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds, and can travel 310 miles between charging stations. The cars seem to be fitted with eight cameras and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

As with the Model S and the Model X, the Model 3 has full self-driving capabilities, though it'll be some time before it's legal to turn them on. As of now, there are already half a million reservations placed for the Model 3- a number Tesla is promising to manufacture during the course of 2017. 

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: Tesla Opens Its First Middle East Store In Dubai

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Tesla

Tesla Decides to Keep Stores Open but Raise Prices

Tesla

Tesla Will Unveil the Model Y Crossover on March 14th

Tesla

Elon Musk Says True Self-Driving Teslas Could Be Ready in 2020