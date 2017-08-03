My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

CEOs

This Kurta-dhoti Clad CEO is Now Among the Richest

From being an Ayurveda practitioner in Himalayan villages to shaping up this FMCG company's success as its CEO is a story of a disciplined approach followed by Acharya Balakrishnan
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Kurta-dhoti Clad CEO is Now Among the Richest
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Deputy Editor, Entrepreneur India Magazine
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Though Swami Ramdev has been the face and brain behind Patanjali’s success, it was his aide and childhood friend Acharya Balakrishnan who ran the show perfectly well, executing the best duties a CEO can perform.

From being an Ayurveda practitioner in Himalayan villages, to shaping up Patanjali’s success as its CEO is a story of a disciplined approach followed by Balakrishnan. When asked how he manages to cope up with the growth, Balakrishnan said, "Routine operations do not have much of a pressure because we have a system wherein we keep a record of the policies to be implemented and the existing policies. But there are times, when some unwanted and unexpected incidents might take place and we have to up our ante immediately. Or when routine work gets disrupted, we have to sort it out through planning and intellect.”

Patanjali was incepted in 1995 as the Divya Yoga Mandir Trust, with Swami Ramdev being the President while Acharya was the General Secretary. Back then, it was a small pharmacy by the name of Divya Pharmacy.

Since then, all the administrative, manufacturing related responsibilities are handled by Balakrishnan himself. Sharing his journey over the years, Balakrishnan said, “Right from the inception of Patanjali when we had just five employees, to this day when there are more than 15,000 people with us, I have been closely monitoring the whole system.”

Over the years, Patanjali went on to hire many professionals to ride the Ayurveda success. Talking about the change required to manage the rapid expansion, Balakrishan said, “Earlier, I only supervised the administration related issues. Last year, we decided to expand our business at multiple sites. I did not have adequate number of people in my team so as to undertake the expansion and I had to build up a team, make the plan and execute it in a very short span of time. As of now, we have started our projects in cities like Tejpur, Noida, Nagpur, Ahmednagar (Maharashta) etc.”

On the two different mindsets creating an enterprise, Balakrishnan said, “I and Swamiji, we have been closely involved in all the processes from the beginning. Our ways of working is different. Sometimes, we make changes and then inform each other. At other times, we discuss with each other and then take a decision. Yes, at times we have difference of opinion and I think that is important. Different kinds of energies generate the much required spark.”

(This article was first published in the July issue of Entrepreneur Magazine. To subscribe, click here)

More from Entrepreneur

Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

CEOs

The Sorcerer of Smartphones Manu Jain Made India Fall in Love with China's Xiaomi

CEOs

A Brutal Performance Review Helped Sweetgreen's CEO Manage Everything Better

CEOs

Not a Happy New Year for CEOs from Across the World