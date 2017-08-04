My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Aviation

How this Company is Helping the Rich and Powerful Take Off on Time

The lone flight planning company in India is riding on a monopoly wave
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How this Company is Helping the Rich and Powerful Take Off on Time
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Planning and operations constitute a major part of the aviation industry. While commercial airlines are trying to perfect their everyday operational woes, there is a great void of effective management on the non-commercial general aviation side in India.

Sensing this void to manage the steep rise in chartered and company flights in India, Prem, set up EFlight, a B2B platform in 2015, that helps pilots of these planes obtain all clearances in advance, without losing out on time. These swift clearances in turn, ensure that guests on these flights are able to  take-off on time to avoid missing those crucial meets.

One of its Kind

Using his 18-year experience as an Air Traffic Controller and extensive network with the pilot community in India, he managed to build a platform, which he says has no competition at all in the country.

“We are the only website in India that is connected to Airport Authority of India’s network allowing pilots to file plans digitally and obtain airport clearances in advance thereby avoiding the need to fix flight plan or visit to Air Traffic Control units,” says Prem. “Till date we have received more than 55,000 flight plans, and on an average get 110 flight plans a day,” he adds.

The venture boasts of serving scores of High Net Worth Individuals along with corporate clients like Bajaj Auto, VRL Aviation, Jupiter Aviation, GMR Aviation, GVK Aviation, Zoom Air, Pawan Hans and many more.

Riding  on the Monopoly Wave  

While most startups in India are facing the wrath of a cluttered market, EFlight’s operational space is a big boon for the venture. Although some global companies do offer flight planning software, only a handful of general aviation operators and owners have opted for it due to its steep cost and absence of India on their coverage plans.

“Surprisingly, there has been no challenges till date for EFlight as we are India’s only flight planning company. All the new client acquisitions have come through referral means and even today we do not have a marketing team,” says Prem.

The company uses the very popular aggregator business model but in a space that is relatively untapped. It offers discounted rates for fuel at 1% less, ground handling at 5% less & 5 star hotel bookings at 10% less.

Aerospace Opportunities for Startups

The aerospace and aviation domain is rarely mentioned  when it comes to startups in India. While high costs are seen as the main barrier for entry into the sector, Prem feels data-driven solution for this industry is the need and with the right expertise the scope is huge

“By 2025 more than 150 airports globally are likely to be covered by Airlines with Tier II & III cities being the main focus. This will make regulations for General Aviation even tougher and challenging,” says Prem. “Global companies that are operating in this space lack local knowledge of the Indian market and are quite content concentrating on China, Europe & the US market creating a huge opportunity for indigenous ventures to target this space,” he adds.  

 

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Aviation

How this Company is Helping the Rich and Powerful Take Off on Time

Aviation

Yuvi backed YouWeCan Ventures helping create a new era of luxury travel in India

Drones

Zomato Is All Set to Fly Higher With Drones, But Is India Ready For It?