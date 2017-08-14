What India Gained from PM Modi's #9 Foreign Trips This Year

Narendra Modi is the first-ever Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel

August 14, 2017 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s frequent foreign trips after assuming office have always made headlines.

Foreign visits are essential for any country to boost its bilateral relations and highlight its key achievements as a nation.

In the past nine months Modi has travelled to nine countries.Here’s a look at a list of his foreign visits and his achievements.

Sri Lanka: PM Modi’s two-day trip to Sri Lanka on May 11, 2017, (second after becoming PM) has emphasized the strong relationship that the two countries share. During his visit, he interacted with leading Buddhist spiritual leaders and scholars. He held elaborate discussions with President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on ways to further deepen bilateral ties.

Germany: His next stop was Germany on May 29 and 30. His meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel fruitful and he even attended the 4th India-Germany Inter-governmental Consultations. He met senior business leaders, inaugurated the Indo-German Business Summit, 2017, in Berlin. On the sidelines of the ceremony Modi highlighted the huge potential that remains untapped in the economic partnership. He further stated that India will welcome German companies with open arms.

Spain: PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Spain since 1988. His visit saw the two countries sign seven agreements, including one on co-operation in cyber security and renewable energy.

He also held a meeting with President Mariano Rajoy and discussed bilateral trade ties and other issues of mutual interest. He participated in a round-table interaction with leading Spanish business personalities and invited them to explore opportunities in Indian market.

Russia: After Spain, PM Modi’s next stop was Russia on June 1-2, 2017. He met President Vladimir Putin to hold talks to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in a host of sectors. The two countries signed a number of agreements in several sectors, including science and technology, railways and cultural exchanges. The two nations also signed an agreement for the setting up of Units 5 and 6 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu.

France: France is one of the key investment partners of India.PM Modi visited Paris, France, on June 2 and 3 and held fruitful talks with President Emmanuel Macron. The duo discussed issues of mutual interest with an aim to strengthen India-France strategic ties. They discussed various important topics like counter-terrorism, trade. The Paris climate agreement of 2015 topped the list of issues they deliberated on.

Portugal: Modi’s Portugal visit was a success. He held talks with PM Antonio Costa and discussed ways to enhance the bilateral engagement, especially in the areas of economic cooperation, science and technology, space collaboration and people-to-people ties.

The leaders together launched a unique Start-up portal — the India-Portugal International StartUp Hub (IPISH) — in Lisbon. This is a platform initiated by Startup India initiative, supported by the India’s Commerce & Industry Ministry and Startup Portugal to create a mutually supportive entrepreneurial partnership.

USA: PM Modi’s to the US was aimed at deepening ties between the two nations. He held talks with President Donald Trump on further consolidating the robust and wide ranging partnership between India and the US. He also met American CEOs of global tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft and Google to discuss on various issues ranging from visas, investment opportunities, job creation and growth.

Netherlands: India and Netherlands have shared friendly relations since Independence. PM Modi visited the Netherlands on 27 June 2017 to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and later called on King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima. The PM, in a meeting with CEOs of major Dutch companies, encouraged and invited them to explore opportunities in India.

Israel: PM Modi created history by paying a visit to Israel from on 4 and 6 July upon the invitation of PM Netanyahu. It was the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister to Israel. He interacted with Israeli CEOs and discussed the scope of expanding businesses in India. According to FICCI, as many as 12 strategic pacts, envisioning investments worth $4.3 billion, were signed between Indian and Israeli companies at the first meeting of CEO forum in Tel Aviv.