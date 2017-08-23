5 Inspiring Quotes Perfect for When You Are Ready to Just Give Up on Your Business

Why do entrepreneurs always tell each other not to give up? Because a sane person probably would.

August 23, 2017 4 min read

Let’s face it, being a business owner is hard.

You’re not going to get the results you want overnight. You’re going to want to give up. However, the next time you are tempted to call it quits on your business, think read my five favorite inspirational quotes and get back to work.

1. “If you can’t explain it simply, you don’t understand it well enough.” Albert Einstein

This is a powerful quote, by a genius, therefore, it must have some truth to it. What do you say when someone asks you what you do? Maybe you tell them you’re a business owner, anentrepreneur, or the all-purpose "self-employed." What do you tell them when they ask you for more specifics?

Do you say something like you’re a stock trader, professional web designer, or stumble over different job titles while trying to tell them what exactly it is that you do? If the latter, you don’t understand your business well enough, which is a clear indication that you just have more learning and adjusting to do, not that you need to give up on your business.

2. “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.” Thomas Edison

These are words of wisdom from a man who invented the lightbulb. Imagine how different life would be if Thomas Edison would have given up after his third or fourth try at inventing the lightbulb. Who knows when it ever would have been invented, if ever. Even though it was hard, and I’m sure he was frustrated and people were telling him he would never succeed, he kept pushing until one day it worked.

This is what you must do for your business. If I would have listened to my “Negative Nancy’s” who told me I would never make it stock trading, who knows what I would be doing today. I probably wouldn’t be a millionaire stock trader or mentoring others to help them earn their first million either.

I kept pushing and eventually my hard work and dedication paid off.

3. “Failure is the condiment that gives success its flavor.” Truman Capote

Have you ever heard the saying, “Nothing worth having comes easy”? It’s true. If you never fail, you’ll never cherish your success. If things come easy for you in your business, you’ll become bored with it, misuse it, and it probably won’t last for long.

On the other hand, when you fail repeatedly and finally come up with that strategy that works, you’ll feel like all your hard work paid off and continue to make tweaks to take your success to greater heights. You can be confident knowing that you’ll never grow bored with it.

4. “If you’re going through hell, keep going.” Winston Churchill

If you’re already struggling taking your business of the ground there’s no need to stop. Think about it, you’re already at the bottom, so the only thing that you can do is move up from there.

5. “Success is…knowing your purpose in life, growing to reach your maximum potential, and sowing seeds that benefit others.” John C. Maxwell

John C. Maxwell had the right idea in mind when he spoke these great words of wisdom. The reason I mentor others to show them how to replicate my success is because that’s what all my hard work was for. Sure, I wanted to be able to live a comfortable life, but now that I’ve done the leg work it’s time to share the wealth to help others live their dreams as well.