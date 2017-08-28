Five Ways To Spruce Up Your Startup's Digital Marketing Efforts

August 28, 2017 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

So, you have officially started your business, and now, you need to start generating revenue by advertising your newly created business to as many eyes as humanly possible. Different businesses have different challenges; however, finding new customers is an important step for any business, new or old. The problem, as you’ll soon realize, will not just be advertising within your industry or sector.

You are competing with millions of other marketing messages that consumers are bombarded with every day, and given that digital media is one of the most important tools for brand awareness and lead generation, you cannot afford to ignore it either. What you can do is to be smart about how you invest your resources for the same. Here are five tips to spruce up your startup’s digital marketing efforts from the team at Digital AdDoctor:

1. It’s not about you, it’s about your customer

Most brands use their social media platforms for promotional purposes. This is an outdated strategy, as it provides no value to their social community. Instead, find and share information by listening to their needs, and this will give your customers access to what they want to see, and then you can occasionally mix in your promotional content.

2. Try small investments into lead generating channels

There are a number of different digital marketing channels in which you can invest in such as PPC, remarketing, paid social, etc., all of which have advantages depending on the industry and your unique selling proposition. Experiment with these channels for one month, and see what delivers the best ROI for your startup.

3. Start telling your story from day one, even before you launch

Create a blog and record your journey with your audience. Telling your story makes customers feel like they are part of your company, which increases loyalty and leads to higher retention rates after launch.

4. Ditch the “build it and they will come” theory

This paradigm doesn’t hold much weight without data and research, which can be likened to having a car without a steering wheel. This is why Google Analytics is an important part of any new business’s growth and development, as it is the tool that will show you what and how it happened.

5. Solve a problem that your audience has

This is the best form of marketing you can do. When you provide a good solution by listening to your target audience needs, customers will essentially be brand ambassadors for your startup, and they will tell their friends and family members about your business.

Related: 10 Benefits Of Outsourcing Your Digital Marketing