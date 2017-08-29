25 Top Podcasts That Will Spark Your Entrepreneurial Vision

Listening to a podcast while going to and from work is a rare example of successful multitasking.

August 29, 2017 7 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever heard anyone say that the trend is your friend? Sure, if something is getting a lot of attention, you probably should examine it yourself. When it comes to podcasts though, it's possible that too much buzz is a bad thing. This has been stellar year for educational podcasts and a banner year in the shear volume of podcasts appearing on platforms like SoundCloud, iTunes and even YouTube. The clutter is making it hard to determine what really is right for you.

Podcasts so popular because they boost productivity and let you learn while multitasking. They are a simple solution to the complex problem of gaining knowledge while keeping a hectic daily schedule. It's inherently attractive to become more of an expert on a subject in the time it takes for you to commute to work. That's what podcasts offer.

Many entrepreneurs, business owners and startup founders are getting hooked on these educational broadcasts. It's an indication these will be an integral part of our media diet and marketing methods in the future.

And, yes, there are a lot of amazing new podcasts but, as I said, are a lot aren't. Let's separate the wheat from the chaff to find 25 of the best podcasts available for you to listen to when you finish reading this post.

1. StartUp

This podcast covers what it's really like to get a business off the ground. Gimlet Media has some really enjoyable startup podcasts. The story about how Blumberg founded Gimlet is inspiring and motivational. This podcast has a winning mix of personal and professional experiences and it's amazing for all of the struggling entrepreneurs out there.

Related: The Top 28 Marketing Podcasts for Entrepreneurs

2. Mixergy

Personal success stories from world-famous entrepreneurs, Mixergy has a large volume of podcasts and free courses that will help in walking that challenging start up path easier.

3. How to Start a Start Up

This is a collection of free podcasts that include everything you need to know about the start up life. "How to start a Start Up" touts all of the world's experts in one place. Do you have any doubts about starting your own business? These podcasts can change your mind.

Related Video: How to Create a Killer Business Podcast

4. Dose of Leadership

Richard Rierson has all of the life experience and knowledge that a person needs to become a leader. In his top-notch podcasts, he interviews professionals, talks about his own life experiences and what made him into the successful leader he is now.

Related: Listen to Podcasts to Grow and Inspire your Business

5. HBR Idea Cast

Sarah Green is an editor at the Harvard Business Review and she also interviews major names like Eric Schmidt from Google in her podcasts. This one truly has amazing and educational content.

6. Manager Tools

This podcast offers practical advice on handling management issues. Hosted by Michael Auzenne and Mark Horstman, this is everything you need to move forward and run your career.

7. Office Hours

Daniel Pink has the experience and the expertise to preach about self-growth, passion, and drive. His educational podcasts have guests like Biz Stone, Malcolm Gladwell, Tom Peters and Harvey Mackay.

Related: Dan Pink: You Suck at Sales Because You're a Horrible Listener

8. The Bottom Line

Hosted by Evan Davis, this podcast is in fact a radio show that has guests related to the business world that discuss such topics as how some companies survive for centuries, modern management concepts and how technology impacts business.

9. Marketplace

This one is packed with great info. It's another radio show with multiple programs such as Marketplace Report, Marketplace Weekly Update, and other important business themes. It's hosted by Kai Ryssdal, David Brancaccio and Lizzie O'Leary.

10. Self-Made Man

Mike Dillard hosts the amazing podcast about self-improvement and growth. Each episode has a different guest that is an expert in the field of business and finance.

Related: 7 Things You Must Do to Grow a Fanatical Following Online

11. This Week in Startups

Jason Calacanis brings news and updates about the tech industry right to your ears with this one. Each episode is different and fresh with experienced entrepreneurs and successful experts giving you their insight.

12. Breaking into Startups

Created by Artur Meyster, this podcast has the most unusual and unconventionally inspiring stories that will change your life. All of the guests are people who broke into the tech industry from non-traditional backgrounds.

13. Social Pros

Want to know about new age marketing? This one has everything you need to know, with an emphasis on social media. Hosted by Jay Baer, this podcast has all of the new trends and strategies that you can use in social media marketing.

Related: 11 Marketing Experts Whose Insights Could Change Your Business

14. The Growth Show

Looking for stories about remarkable growth in business and advice on how to achieve excellence? The Growth Show, produced by HubSpot, can help anyone in the business world achieve growth and be better.

15. Smart Passive Income Podcast

People are making a lot of money through passive income. Pat Flynn is one of them and he likes to share his strategies and experiences with the world. His podcast is full of strategies and plans that anyone can implement in real life.

Related: A Web Entrepreneur's 3 Tips for Matching the Love of Family With the Love of Work

16. The School of Greatness

Lewis Howes is a successful entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author. He also hosts The School of Greatness podcast where he asks probing questions about self-growth and success.

17. Eventual Millionaire Podcast

Jamie Masters is passionate about business and entrepreneurship. Her dream is to become a millionaire, but she is still not there yet. That is why she interviews successful people and millionaires in order to learn their stories, implement their strategies and finally achieve her goal. Following her lead will no doubt get you closer to that same goal.

18. Unemployable Podcast

Brian Clark, the founder of Copyblogger, hosts the Unemployable Podcast where he discusses entrepreneurial life and encourages freelancers to believe in themselves and develop their personal business.

19. The Twenty Minute VC

If you want to learn more about venture capitalists, the The Twenty Minute VC podcast is what you've been looking for. Hosted by Harry Stebbings, this podcast will teach you how a venture capitalist acts and how you can think like they do.

20. Youpreneur FM

Chris Ducker bares it all with his Youpreneur FM podcast on how to create a personal brand. He is an amazing interviewer that asks the right questions to get the most out of his guests.

21. Jocko Podcast

The Jocko Podcast podcast has the greatest leadership lessons from retired Navy Seal Officer Jocko Willnik. He has the experience and the courage to tell his story and teach you lessons about fitness and leadership.

22. Entrepreneur on Fire

John Dumas' Entrepreneur on Fire interviews exceptional entrepreneurs and discusses strategies that can really transform a business or even an enterprise.

23. The Broad Experience

The Broad Experience is packed with fascinating stories about entrepreneurs, life goals and success stories. Ashley Milne Tyte explores business truths and passions.

24. Marketing Over Coffee

Christopher Penn and John Wall talk about new marketing trends and the latest digital marketing news in their Marketing Over Coffee podcast. What you should analyze, how strategy can improve your sales and other crucial marketing questions are discussed in this show regularly.

25. Stanford Entrepreneurial Thought Leader Series

The Stanford Entrepreneurial Thought Leader Series podcast is different from all of the others on the list. The Leader Series are lectures on entrepreneurship from famous speakers such as Ben Horowitz, Liz Wiseman and many more.