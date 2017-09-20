These Start-ups are On a Mission to Make Indian Roads Safer

Their apps have special features to help you with direction and provide emergency assistance in case of accidents

Every year hundreds of people in India lose their lives in road accidents because of poor safety measures, carelessness on the part of drivers, pedestrians and reckless driving.

A report by Transport Research wing of Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways on road accidents in India in 2016 revealed that more people died in road accidents in India last year, as compared to that in 2015.

Repairing killer roads and inculcating good driving habits are two important issues to be kept in mind to stop such untoward incidents.

Now, a couple of apps have come up to teach you safe driving. Their special features will help you with direction and provide emergency assistance in case you have met with an accident.

Reduce Distractions While Driving

Smart driving assistant Kruzr ensures safety on roads by handling a driver’s distractions. The app’s algorithm-based, motion-sensor data gets alert immediately as one switches on the car and starts driving and automatically handles calls and messages. It also uses Machine Learning to mimic the state of motion — while cruising or when stopped at a signal. The app keeps every feature one needs while driving accessible with one touch or swipe on phone. The start-up, co-founded by Pallav Singh and Dinesh Fatehpuria, designed this app with the sole aim of making Indian roads safer with the use of technology.

Can Smartphones Detect Car Accidents?

Founded by IIT-Delhi student Ishan Jindal, Safely Home App automatically detects road accidents without any human intervention. After detecting an accident, the app immediately connects to the emergency contacts and sends the location to facilitate early help. The ‘Save a Life’ feature in the app helps road accident victims receive early help and also tackles issues. It provides instant information on a nearest mechanic in case a vehicle breaks down in the middle of a road.

Hire a Chauffeur

Getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol is an absolute no-no. So how can party hoppers return home safely even after getting drunk, even if they have a car but no driver.

Mumbai-based start-up Party Hard Drivers came up with a solution to this. It provides safe and reliable drivers to partygoers in Mumbai and Pune. Launched in December 2007, the start-up has been providing reliable, trained drivers at short notices, almost instantly. They are trained to drive all sorts of cars and SUVs. It was started by three school friends Ankur Vaid, Saurabh Shah and Mishal Raheja. A close friend's death in a road accident prompted them to come up with the idea. Starting with about 40 drivers, Party Hard Drivers now has a band of over 200 drivers, enrolled in its roster and plans to add another 100 by the year-end.

On-Demand Roadside Assistance

Car breakdown is one nightmare that no one wants to wake up to. On-demand roadside assistance app Strandd comes to your aid during any and every roadside emergency. With more than 17,000 certified repair professionals in their network, the start-up covers more than 100,000 miles of India’s roadways. Started in 2015, by Roadzen CEO Rohan Malhotra, the start-up aims to revolutionize roadside assistance in India.