Elon Musk Calls SpaceX Blast a 'Most Difficult, Complex Failure'
SpaceX

A SpaceX-led accident investigation is underway, overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation office.
Reuters | 3 min read
I Never Planned to Grow Up, Making Entrepreneurship Inevitable
Entrepreneurship Programs

How one Midwestern boy survived existential ennui, unending schooling and tons of bad advice to become an entrepreneur of wisdom and renown, sort of.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
Richard Branson Blogs About His Near-Death Bike Accident
Radicals & Visionaries

While training on his bicycle, he took a nasty fall that nearly launched him off a cliff.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
Never Fear, Uber Is Here! Crime and Fatal Accident Rates Fall Since Company Launch.
Uber

Researchers have correlated the rise of ridesharing services with a decline in fatal crashes and disorderly conduct on the roads.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
Report: iPhone Catches Fire Mid-Flight
iPhone

The Alaska Airlines flight was traveling from Bellingham, Wash., to Hawaii, and was somewhere over the Pacific Ocean when the fire started.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Drone Crashing From the Sky Misses World Champion Skier By a Sliver, Prompting Ban
Drones

'Quite honestly, if I look at the pictures from the drone crash on the Internet, I get sweaty palms and tremble,' wrote Marcel Hirscher in a blog post.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How an Accidental Email Sent to 33,000 People Created a 'Reply All' Nightmare
Email

Hundreds of emails were sent, many begging others to stop replying all.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read
The Vital Safety Lesson for Employers in Tracy Morgan's Crash
Safety

Since every business faces risks, companies could do more to promote a culture of prevention, suggests a management advisor.
Brian Fielkow | 5 min read
