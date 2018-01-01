accidents
Tesla
Tesla Says Autopilot Was Engaged in Fatal Model X Crash
The driver's brother told a reporter Autopilot had swerved the SUV toward that barrier before.
More From This Topic
SpaceX
Elon Musk Calls SpaceX Blast a 'Most Difficult, Complex Failure'
A SpaceX-led accident investigation is underway, overseen by the Federal Aviation Administration's Commercial Space Transportation office.
Entrepreneurship Programs
I Never Planned to Grow Up, Making Entrepreneurship Inevitable
How one Midwestern boy survived existential ennui, unending schooling and tons of bad advice to become an entrepreneur of wisdom and renown, sort of.
Radicals & Visionaries
Richard Branson Blogs About His Near-Death Bike Accident
While training on his bicycle, he took a nasty fall that nearly launched him off a cliff.
Uber
Never Fear, Uber Is Here! Crime and Fatal Accident Rates Fall Since Company Launch.
Researchers have correlated the rise of ridesharing services with a decline in fatal crashes and disorderly conduct on the roads.
iPhone
Report: iPhone Catches Fire Mid-Flight
The Alaska Airlines flight was traveling from Bellingham, Wash., to Hawaii, and was somewhere over the Pacific Ocean when the fire started.
Drones
Drone Crashing From the Sky Misses World Champion Skier By a Sliver, Prompting Ban
'Quite honestly, if I look at the pictures from the drone crash on the Internet, I get sweaty palms and tremble,' wrote Marcel Hirscher in a blog post.
How an Accidental Email Sent to 33,000 People Created a 'Reply All' Nightmare
Hundreds of emails were sent, many begging others to stop replying all.
Safety
The Vital Safety Lesson for Employers in Tracy Morgan's Crash
Since every business faces risks, companies could do more to promote a culture of prevention, suggests a management advisor.