Corporate culture and management advisor Brian Fielkow is the author of Driving to Perfection: Achieving Business Excellence by Creating a Vibrant Culture, a how-to book based on his 25 years of executive leadership experience at public and privately held companies. With a doctorate in law from Northwestern University School of Law, he serves as owner and president of Jetco Delivery, a logistics company in Houston that specializes in regional trucking, heavy haul and national freight.
Relationships
Always Treat Your Vendors as Nicely as You Treat Your Customers
Attempting to squeeze the last nickel out of critical vendors is not a smart strategy.
Leadership
Successful Entrepreneurs Know the Difference Between Taking Chances and Taking Risks
To come out on top, build a process-driven company.
Leadership
The 20/60/20 Rule: How to Handle Misaligned Employees
Trying to win over 100 percent of your team is a fool's mission.
Corporate Culture
What Business Leaders Should Learn From Starbucks' Shut Down Day
The coffee retailer, mortified by the unwarranted arrests of two black men on loitering charges, appears to be making a sincere effort to stamp out racial-bias in its customer service.
Disaster Recovery
Hurricanes Irma & Harvey: Leading Your Business In the Aftermath Of Disaster
Treating employees as family and your community as home is the fastest way to recover from catastrophe.
Leadership
5 Leadership Failures That Contributed to the United Fiasco
Every CEO is vulnerable to United-esque PR disaster when their organizations veer from their core values.
Managing Employees
Is Poor Employee Engagement Management's Fault?
Polls say disengaged employees outnumber engaged employees by nearly 2:1. What's going on?
Customer Loyalty
Can Chipotle Ever Win Back Customer Trust?
The once thriving restaurant chain's embrace of food safety as a corporate value is the best route to regaining consumer confidence.
Chipotle
After A Failure, What Makes Customers 'Trust' Again? And Can Chipotle Pull It Off?
When you construct a safety policy, first and foremost, make it personal.
Leadership
Good CEOs Are Ready to Shock the Organization to Protect Core Values
When things are off track at work, be ready to take aggressive and extraordinary action.
Leadership
What We Can Learn From Volkswagen's Scandal and the Legacy of a Leader
The carmaker's mistake stems from toxicity in its culture, and that always starts at the top.
Company Culture
Why We Shouldn't Hate on Amazon's Culture
The ecommerce giant's 'bruising' environment teaches an important lesson about doing what works at an organization level and having the right employees.
Startup Culture
Open Your Organization. Unlock Your Potential.
A conversation with Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst tells how.
Reputation Management
Tom Brady, 'Deflategate' and the Lesson for Business Leaders
The unfolding scandal of under-inflated footballs and a Super Bowl played on a very cold day is a sobering reminder that reputations are frail and not easily restored.
Success Strategies
How to Destroy These 3 Career Killers
As individual employees, we have the same responsibly when it comes to managing our careers as CEOs have when it comes to managing their companies.