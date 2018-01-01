Brian Fielkow

Guest Writer
Business Leader, Author, Keynote Speaker

Corporate culture and management advisor Brian Fielkow is the author of Driving to Perfection: Achieving Business Excellence by Creating a Vibrant Culture, a how-to book based on his 25 years of executive leadership experience at public and privately held companies. With a doctorate in law from Northwestern University School of Law, he serves as owner and president of Jetco Delivery, a logistics company in Houston that specializes in regional trucking, heavy haul and national freight. 

More From Brian Fielkow

Relationships

Attempting to squeeze the last nickel out of critical vendors is not a smart strategy.
5 min read
Leadership

To come out on top, build a process-driven company.
5 min read
Leadership

Trying to win over 100 percent of your team is a fool's mission.
5 min read
Corporate Culture

The coffee retailer, mortified by the unwarranted arrests of two black men on loitering charges, appears to be making a sincere effort to stamp out racial-bias in its customer service.
6 min read
Disaster Recovery

Treating employees as family and your community as home is the fastest way to recover from catastrophe.
7 min read
Leadership

Every CEO is vulnerable to United-esque PR disaster when their organizations veer from their core values.
8 min read
Managing Employees

Polls say disengaged employees outnumber engaged employees by nearly 2:1. What's going on?
4 min read
Customer Loyalty

The once thriving restaurant chain's embrace of food safety as a corporate value is the best route to regaining consumer confidence.
6 min read
Chipotle

When you construct a safety policy, first and foremost, make it personal.
6 min read
Leadership

When things are off track at work, be ready to take aggressive and extraordinary action.
5 min read
Leadership

The carmaker's mistake stems from toxicity in its culture, and that always starts at the top.
5 min read
Company Culture

The ecommerce giant's 'bruising' environment teaches an important lesson about doing what works at an organization level and having the right employees.
6 min read
Startup Culture

A conversation with Red Hat CEO Jim Whitehurst tells how.
6 min read
Reputation Management

The unfolding scandal of under-inflated footballs and a Super Bowl played on a very cold day is a sobering reminder that reputations are frail and not easily restored.
5 min read
Success Strategies

As individual employees, we have the same responsibly when it comes to managing our careers as CEOs have when it comes to managing their companies.
5 min read
