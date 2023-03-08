An SUV Crashed into a Cafe While Podcasters Were Recording a Show. 'I Can't Believe We Have This on Film.'

Nathan Reeves was filming an interview for his YouTube podcast when a car suddenly smashed into the window behind them.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

A podcaster dreamed his new show might become a smash hit — but not this way.

Nathan Reeves was wrapping up his interview with friend Alexsey Reyes for his new podcast when near disaster struck. As the two recorded in a local cafe, a speeding SUV swerved off the road and into a glass window right behind them.

The two were filming the series for Reeves's YouTube channel, so all the action was captured on video.

Miraculously, no one was hurt in the dramatic incident.

"It was complete shock at first," Reeves told the website Jalopnick. "After making sure everyone was okay, and no one was died, we were like, 'Oh my God. I can't believe we have this on film."

Related: The Twisted Scam that Bilked Movie Crews Out of Millions

Lucky to be alive

Reeves is still piecing together the events of that day. The two had positioned themselves by a window at Houston café Tout Suite overlooking the street. "It got so quiet in here," Reeves said to Reyes in what can ominously be described as the calm before the storm.

Seconds later, a black Chevy Tahoe appears in the frame careening straight toward them, shattering the glass — and their nerves.

What caused the accident?

Houston police have yet to say, but Reeves offered his perspective.

"I'm pretty sure the black SUV ran a red light and was sideswiped and then went straight into us," he said.

Immediately after the crash, Reyes and Roy can be seen gathering themselves. The two seem more concerned initially with the podcast than their own lives. "I think we're fine. I think we got all the audio on there," Reyes says.

The two told Jalopnik that, at first, they didn't feel anything except the adrenaline coursing through their bodies. But a few days later, they both had stiffness in their backs and were going to see a doctor. "We're just glad no one actually died," Reyes said.

Asked about making the video public, the two conceded they couldn't pass up an excellent opportunity for publicity. The video was posted on YouTube and has gone viral.

"We decided we would just make the best out of a really bad situation," Reyes said.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

News and Trends Business News Podcasts accidents

Editor's Pick

These Sisters Quit Their Jobs Mid-Pandemic to Risk It All for Their Brand. Now They're Not Only Thriving, But Working to End the Cycle of Poverty in South Africa.
Warren Buffett and Partner Charlie Munger Reveal Their Best Business Advice for 2023
What You Should Actually Do If You're Accused of Gaslighting
The Viral Brand Behind Soaring Searches for 'Female Body Hair' Still Gets Up Close and Personal After Its $310 Million Sale
8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023
Find Out Which Brands Have Ranked on the Franchise 500 for Longest, Earning a Spot in Our New 'Hall of Fame'

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'This Hurts My Faith In Humanity': Musk Gets Into Squabble With Laid Off Former Employee on Twitter

A Twitter user (and a former Twitter employee) Tweeted at Musk after losing access to his work computer wondering if he was still employed. Musk responded as expected.

By Emily Rella

Business News

'Degrading' and 'Offensive': Internet Divided After Barbara Corcoran Shoots Money Gun At Employees

The "Shark Tank" star was looking to treat employees for Employee Appreciation Day.

By Emily Rella

Leadership

Studies Suggest It's Good Business to Hire Women Over Men. Here's Why.

It is clear that the "glass ceiling" exists, and women face discrimination that hinders their advancement compared to men, despite having similar qualifications, skills and experience. However, employing women over men may be the key to success for your business, according to a wealth of scientific research.

By Gleb Tsipursky

By Sam Silverman

Thought Leaders

8 Tips Introverts Need to Network Effectively in 2023

If you are an introvert and don't want your communication style and socializing skills to stop you from networking like a pro, the great news is that you could actually have an advantage.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business Plans

The Top 5 Fastest Growing Industries in 2023

Keep an eye on these industries this year.

By Christopher Massimine