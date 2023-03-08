Nathan Reeves was filming an interview for his YouTube podcast when a car suddenly smashed into the window behind them.

A podcaster dreamed his new show might become a smash hit — but not this way.

Nathan Reeves was wrapping up his interview with friend Alexsey Reyes for his new podcast when near disaster struck. As the two recorded in a local cafe, a speeding SUV swerved off the road and into a glass window right behind them.

The two were filming the series for Reeves's YouTube channel, so all the action was captured on video.

Holy shit. A car smashed through a cafe while they were recording a podcast. ? pic.twitter.com/NBJ6h4cYjl — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) March 6, 2023

Miraculously, no one was hurt in the dramatic incident.

"It was complete shock at first," Reeves told the website Jalopnick. "After making sure everyone was okay, and no one was died, we were like, 'Oh my God. I can't believe we have this on film."

Related: The Twisted Scam that Bilked Movie Crews Out of Millions

Lucky to be alive

Reeves is still piecing together the events of that day. The two had positioned themselves by a window at Houston café Tout Suite overlooking the street. "It got so quiet in here," Reeves said to Reyes in what can ominously be described as the calm before the storm.

Seconds later, a black Chevy Tahoe appears in the frame careening straight toward them, shattering the glass — and their nerves.

What caused the accident?

Houston police have yet to say, but Reeves offered his perspective.

"I'm pretty sure the black SUV ran a red light and was sideswiped and then went straight into us," he said.

Immediately after the crash, Reyes and Roy can be seen gathering themselves. The two seem more concerned initially with the podcast than their own lives. "I think we're fine. I think we got all the audio on there," Reyes says.

The two told Jalopnik that, at first, they didn't feel anything except the adrenaline coursing through their bodies. But a few days later, they both had stiffness in their backs and were going to see a doctor. "We're just glad no one actually died," Reyes said.

Asked about making the video public, the two conceded they couldn't pass up an excellent opportunity for publicity. The video was posted on YouTube and has gone viral.

"We decided we would just make the best out of a really bad situation," Reyes said.