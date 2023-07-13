3 Dead and More Than a Dozen Injured After Greyhound Bus Crashes Into Several Parked Tractor-Trailers "I really feel blessed," a surviving passenger said after the accident.

By Sam Silverman

Key Takeaways

  • The Greyhound bus smashed into several trucks that were parked along an exit ramp.
  • Truckers were inside the vehicles at the time of the accident.
  • Surviving passengers had to climb out of windows to escape to safety.

A ride on Greyhound bus number 1675 turned deadly on Wednesday.

The westbound bus crashed into three commercial vehicles that were parked along an exit ramp near a rest stop on Interstate 70 around 2 a.m., according to Illinois State Police.

The collision killed three people on board the bus and left several others with serious injuries. Four of the injured passengers were transported to a hospital by helicopter, and at least 10 others were taken by ambulance.

At the time of the accident, several truckers had pulled over to sleep and parked near the rest stop exit ramp because the parking lot was full, St. Louis Post Dispatch reported. No one inside the parked vehicles was injured in the crash.

RELATED: Tour Bus and City Bus Collide in Double Accident in NYC Leaving 67 Injured, 32 Hospitalized

Photos of the bus show extensive damage, with a ripped-open side, crumpled roof and smashed-in grill.

The ramp where the accident happened was shut down for several hours but has since reopened.

Edward Alexander of Pine Bluff, Arkansas was aboard the bus when it smashed into the parked vehicles. He was sent sliding down the aisle when the bus made contact and got a bloody nose, he told the St. Louis Post Dispatch. He escaped the wreckage by climbing out a window along with a pregnant woman who was also fleeing to safety. All of his belongings were lost in the accident.

RELATED: Chicago Billionaire Dies in Race Car Crash On His Birthday

"I thank God for real," he told the outlet about surviving the crash. "I really feel blessed. It could've been me."

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident, and a member of its board told the Associated Press that the investigation will include rest area safety.

