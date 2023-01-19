'Apparently Our Plane Bumped Into Another One:' JetBlue Flight Crashes Into Parked Aircraft Before Takeoff
The fight was en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico before the collision.
Passengers aboard a JetBlue plane were in for a bumpy ride, even before takeoff.
On Wednesday, JetBlue flight 1603 crashed into another JetBlue aircraft that was parked and unoccupied at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The moving plane, which was en route to San Juan, Puerto Rico, "struck the tail" of the parked aircraft while transitioning from the gate to the tarmac, CBS News reported.
In a statement to the outlet, JetBlue said the two planes made "light contact" before returning to the gate. No one was injured.
At JFK on a JetBlue flight to Puerto Rico. We're headed back to the gate because apparently our plane bumped into another one.— CJ (@cjny84) January 18, 2023
Both planes will be "taken out for service inspection" while the incident is under investigation.
According to a passenger on board, the collision wasn't felt inside the aircraft, adding that the pilot struggled to explain what transpired during an announcement to the cabin, they said to NBC New York.
The accident comes just days after a Delta plane and American Airlines flight nearly collided with each other on the runway with passengers on board. The incident is being investigated by the FAA. The close call also took place at JFK.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
Why Aren't You Happy, Even When You Get What You Want? This Founder Teamed Up With the Dalai Lama Himself to Cure Your 'Insatiable' Desire.
-
Kidnappers Held a Gun to His Head and Pulled the Trigger. The Terror of That Moment Fueled His Billion-Dollar Startup.
-
Who's Responsible for a Toxic Workplace? If You Do Any of These 3 Things, Look in the Mirror.
-
Make Better, Faster Decisions Using This Simple 3-Step Framework
-
-
This Founder Launched an Ecommerce Company After a Frustrating College Experience. Now, Its Shipping Times Rival Amazon Prime's.
-
Here's Why a Crisis May Actually Be the Best Thing That Can Happen to You