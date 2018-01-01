Airplanes
Travel
TSA Discovers Snake Inside External Hard Drive
The smuggler is facing a fine and never made it to her intended destination.
More From This Topic
Laptops
Laptop Ban Expansion Could Include Domestic Flights
As well as domestic flights, dozens of airports across Europe, the Middle East and Africa are also under consideration by Homeland Security.
Airplanes
Get a First Look at the World's Largest Airplane
With fuel, the Stratolaunch weighs up to 1.3 million pounds.
Uber
Uber Unveils Personal Airplane Design and Plans Tests in 2020
The electric plane will be able to take off and land vertically, and Uber hopes to have a fleet of 50 ready for testing in Dallas and Dubai by 2020.
Airplanes
Check Out This Futuristic Approach to Air Travel
Fuel efficiency is just one of the potential advantages of this low-maintenance concept jet.
Amazon
Amazon Flexes Muscle in Air Cargo Space in its Bid for Rapid Delivery
Expanding into transportation, from trucks to planes, is one of Amazon's most important endeavors as it strives to lure new customers.
Samsung
Replacement Samsung Note 7 Phone Emits Smoke on Plane
The world's largest smartphone maker announced a global recall of at least 2.5 million of its flagship Note 7 smartphones in 10 markets last month due to faulty batteries causing some phones to catch fire.
Business Travel
5 Ways to Save Time and Money on Business Travel
With the increasing number of flight delays and cancellations today, it's important for companies and travelers to reduce potential risks.
Airplanes
Joe Sutter, Father of the 747, Dies at 95
Sutter and his team became known as 'The Incredibles' at Boeing.
Space Travel
Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen's Space Company Nears Debut of World's Biggest Plane
Allen's move coincides with a surge of new businesses planning to sell internet access, Earth imagery, climate data and other services from networks of hundreds of satellites in low-altitude orbits around Earth.
Food
Business Travel Awards 2016: Best Airline Food
These three airlines are giving an upgrade to standard plane meals.