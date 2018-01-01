JetBlue
Content Marketing
Do You Stink at Ecommerce Content Marketing? Find Inspiration in These 6 Big-Name Brands.
The strategies used by Etsy, Mercedes-Benz, JetBlue (and a brand called The Elephant Pants) can give you some good ideas.
More From This Topic
Virgin America
This Airline Was Just Named the Best for the 4th Consecutive Year
After a decline in satisfaction last year, industry performance is on the upswing.
Acquisitions
Companies Place Bids for Virgin America Takeover
JetBlue Airways and Alaska Air Group have both made offers.
Airlines
Here's Why JetBlue Wanted New Yorkers to Steal Its Outdoor Posters
'Only a real New Yorker can pull this off,' the airline teased on bus-shelter ads across the city.
Travel
JetBlue Scraps 'Free Checked Bag' Policy
Southwest is now the only major American airline to allow all customers to check up to two bags for free.
Weekly News Roundup
Why Alibaba's CEO Stepped Down: Weekly News Roundup
The e-commerce giant is shaking up its leadership strategy.
Streaming
JetBlue Flights Are About to Get a Lot More Entertaining
Thanks to Amazon. Here's why.
Tastemakers
What It Means to Be JetBlue's Wine Expert
Jon Bonné is helping to take the airline industry beyond the simple choice of red or white.
Entrepreneur Press Books
Why Authenticity Is Key to Mastering Social Media Marketing
Want your business to thrive at online marketing? Some leads from Starbucks, JetBlue and Zappos.
Airlines
The Best and Worst Airlines for Customer Experience
JetBlue is getting a lot of love. Spirit Airways? Not so much.
Travel
JetBlue to Charge for Checked Bags in New Fare Class
The changes come amid pressure from analysts for not adding fees in step with other carriers.